Basham a positive role model for Port Elliot Primary girls

Young girls at the Port Elliot Primary School had a special visit from Adelaide Lightning's Brooke Basham who encouraged them to give basketball a go.
Physical education teacher Trina Doig organised the session and said it was important for young girls to have sporting role models, who encouraged them to continue playing.
"[The session] gives the girls a positive role model who they can aspire to be like," she said.
Ms Doig said it was important for young girls to continue playing sport as they got older for the positive social and physical aspects it could provide.
"I think the biggest thing about sport is it provides the opportunity to form relationships, friendships, teamwork and to get out in the local community," she said.
Basham echoed Ms Doig's thoughts and added that the world was crazy and sport could be a great escape.
"I think sport can be a great pathway, it teaches you a lot to go into other things as well," she said.
"I think staying in sport for as long as you can is a helpful life tool for sure."
Basham, who grew up in Victor Harbor, said it was great to get out to schools, but coming back to her hometown was extra special.
"An Adelaide Lightning player came to my school when I was young, so it's crazy being on the other side," she said.
"Every school is cool, but obviously coming back to your home town, where you were raised and played basketball yourself, it's just a little bit more special than other schools."
Basham said she saw potential in the group of young girls and thought a few of them could even be on the club's recruitment radar in a few years.
