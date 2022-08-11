Community welcomes long awaited Hungry Jack's with open arms

After what seems like a lifetime of waiting, rumours flying around and joking online by the Victor Harbor community, a Hungry Jack's has finally opened in the town.
The fast food giant officially opened the doors to a new Victor Harbor store on Thursday, August 11, at lunch time, just in time for the rush to begin.
When the doors opened there was a flurry of excitement in the air as customers flocked in to get a look at the new eatery.
Local boys Dylan, Mason, and Will jumped at the chance to be some of the first people to eat at the new Hungry Jacks.
Mason said it was great to have a Hungry Jacks location open here so he did not have to wait until he was in Adelaide to get a taste of the burgers.
Dylan and Will both said they loved Hungry Jack's and would come down all the time.
"It's pretty good," Dylan said.
Lindsey Chapman said he'd been waiting for a long time for the HJ's to open.
"I'm guarding the car while my wife runs in to grab us some burgers," he said.
"It's great that its finally open."
Tony who was out walking his dog Pippa was excited to tuck into some cheesy burger goodness.
"The restaurant will be great for the community," Tony said.
The new Hungry Jack's is located 93-99 Victoria Street, Victor Harbor.
