Alexandrina Council have announced upgrades to the popular Beacon 19 Boat Ramp

By Matt Welch
Updated August 12 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:00am
The upgrade will aim to assist and promote Goolwa along with surrounding areas as a boating destination. Picture: Alexandrina Council.

Alexandrina Council have announced that a popular boating facility at Goolwa Barrage will look to be upgraded providing a safer launching point for fishers.

