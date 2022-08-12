Alexandrina Council have announced that a popular boating facility at Goolwa Barrage will look to be upgraded providing a safer launching point for fishers.
The Beacon 19 Boat Ramp is one of the main access points to the Coorong National Park and the upgrade will help fishers accessing the Coorong.
Advertisement
The upgrade will aim to assist and promote Goolwa along with surrounding areas as a boating destination.
It will also look to encourage greater opportunities to link Beacon 19 with natural attractions such as bird watching, walks and other marine experiences found in the Coorong and Lower Lakes.
Work is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, August 23 and is anticipated to be complete by December 2022.
The project, supported by the Department of Infrastructure and Transport, will include dredging and the construction of two new jetties and a new pontoon structure.
During this time the Beacon 19 Boat Ramp and Car park will be closed to public access.
Alternative ramp access to the Coorong is available via at Mundoo Channel or Sugars Avenue, Hindmarsh Island.
For further information regarding projects please visit https://bit.ly/3vXNPK3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.