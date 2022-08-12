The Fleurieu community is being urged to be cautious when travelling on Winery Road near the Finniss River as there is flooding over the road.
There are no signs of major flooding, but when crossing the Finniss River Catchment area, it is advised to use caution when passing by and slow down.
If in or if there's an emergency, please dial 000.
