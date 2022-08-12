The City Victor Harbor adopted its 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget in July 2022 and announced a 4.7% rate rise which has seen several community members unhappy with the increase.
On Wednesday, July 13 at a Special Council Meeting, council announced a $49.8 million budget that was said to harness opportunity and further enhance Victor Harbor's position as a place of choice to live, work, visit and invest in.
An announcement of a 4.7% increase for the average residential ratepayer resulted in a $106 increase compared to last year.
Mccracken resident, John Bushell said council should consider some sort of relief.
"I think that the council needs to consider rate relief for those on a fixed income government pension," Mr Bushell said.
"Based on the fact that the council is getting approximately a 15 percent increase based on capital value increases and most of the folks here live on a pension, they have less money to live on due to inflation.
"The council should adjust their spending and budgets like the average rate payer has too.
"I believe the average persons' budget has been increased by just over 5 percent based on increasing petrol, food, and heating prices increasing. The council should reduce their spending and give people on fixed income government pensions rate relief of at least 3.5 percent."
The City of Victor Harbor explained how the 4.7% rate increase was established.
"Each year, the council undertakes a substantial financial planning process which involves the development of a capital budget and operating budget, as well as a rating policy," a spokesperson for the council said.
"Rating levels are influenced by a number of factors, including inflation and council's operational requirements. The City of Victor Harbor's 4.7% average rate rise aligns with the March CPI increase of 4.7%.
"Each year, the Valuer General determines capital values for all rateable properties in the state.
"In consideration of the significant increase in capital values, council have actively reduced the differential rate in the dollar to provide an average rate payable increase of 4.7% or $106 in 2022/23.
"Council will apply rate capping to general rates for the 2022/23 financial year and will grant to the principal ratepayer of an assessment where the residential property is the owner's principal place of residence a rebate of the amount by which the general rate amount payable exceeds the 2021/22 general rate payable by 15%.
"To access the rebate the principal ratepayer must make a personal application to Council. Application forms are available on Council's website or by contacting the Senior Rates Officer on 8551 0500 or by email on localgov@victor.sa.gov.au."
Council also explained there are avenues for people to take who need help with rate payments.
"Council offers several options for those that are struggling to pay their rates including due date extensions, payment and direct debit arrangements," council said.
"Ratepayers experiencing significant financial hardship can apply for a remission or postponement of their council rates.
"Ratepayers who hold a State Seniors card may be eligible to postpone Council rates over $500 on their principal place of residence. Application forms are available on Council's website or by contacting the Senior Rates Officer on 8551 0500 or by email on localgov@victor.sa.gov.au."
