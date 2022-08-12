The Victor Harbor Road upgrade is accelerating along and the $685 million project will support 945 jobs per year during construction.
The aim of the road upgrade is to improve road safety and reduce travel times.
Advertisement
Construction of the new lanes of Victor Harbor Road, between Main South Road and McLaren Vale commenced after the installation of temporary traffic barriers in May 2022.
The new carriageway is being constructed alongside the existing road, behind the barriers.
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said he's been in constant contact with members of the Fleurieu community and they are excited about the upgrade.
"Local people in McLaren Vale, Willunga and beyond are excited about what this duplication will mean for our area," Mr Bignell said.
"I've been in constant contact with the department with feedback from locals about potholes and other issues during this construction phase and will continue to be a voice for people in our area.
This 'offline' construction technique is allowing major works to continue safely with minimal speed reductions and ensures a safer working environment for construction crews and motorists."
Once completed, the project which also includes the duplication of Main South Road from Seaford to Sellicks Beach a grade separation and road alignment at Aldinga Beach Road and Aldinga Road, plus new overtaking lanes between Myponga and Cape Jervis, this will reduce congestion and traffic bottlenecks while increasing safety for drivers heading to key locations on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Energy and Mining, Tom Koutsantonis MP said that the upgrades are progressing along very well.
"It is fantastic to see major works progressing on this very important project, improving access to one of the most popular parts of the State," Mr Koutsantonis said.
"Once complete, this project will bring benefits to the many thousands of South Australians who work and live in the region, while also boosting economic growth through better access for visitors and tourists."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.