Community unites to support Longest Table fundraising event

Almost $4000 will be donated to the Hospital Research Foundation to help fund cancer research after a successful Longest Table event was held in Goolwa.
Madeline Dell'oro, who owns Events By Madeline & Co, hosted a dinner to Fork Cancer at the Goolwa Surf Life Saving Club on Thursday, August 11.
About 40 people attended the dinner, which was put together with a lot of support from the community.
Ms Dell'oro was incredibly thankful to all the community members and businesses who had supported her and the event.
"The local community has been so helpful for tonight to come to life," she said.
Holding a Longest Table event had been on Ms Dell'oro's mind for a while.
Annually, 50,000 people lose their lives to cancer, Ms Dell'oro has seen more than her fair share of suffering.
She said she had seen several family members and friends suffer through cancer and wanted to help put an end to the disease.
"Tonight is so special to my mum and I, we have lost so many family members and friends to cancer," she said.
"We have had so many people in our family die from cancer, all different types of cancers.
"Tonight is a night to fight for now and future generations to have even a little bit more help, with our little contribution it may make the biggest difference."
Guests on Thursday evening enjoyed a three course dinner which was cooked by Ms Dell'oro's mother, Angela Fletcher, who is a professional chef and donated her time to the cause.
Fresh fruit and vegetables were donated by Veg Out, and some attendees enjoyed pipi's that were donated by Goolwa Foodland.
While enjoying their dinner, guests listened to the smooth sounds of father daughter musical duo Driving Doris.
Mrs Fletcher said she was so proud to support her daughter with the event, after her own attempt at hosting one in 2019 was cancelled at the last minute due to COVID-19.
"I'm so proud... she's studied hard, worked hard since she was about 14 years old," she said.
Expanding Ms Dell'oro's comments, Mrs Fletcher said the family had lost a member every year for five years and 90 per cent of the time it was from cancer.
"I've got a darling aunt who suffered through breast cancer and is still going and I've had a tumour scare myself... which has turned out ok, thank God," she said.
"It's everywhere, no matter who you know, someone has had that battle, it's not only the person who has got the cancer, but it is the carers, the family who are left behind to pick up the pieces.
"We are just really happy it has turned out as well as what it has, we're ecstatic,"
Also donated was all of the service from the bar staff and waiters who looked after guests, Ms Dell'oro said she was absolutely thankful for them for stepping up and working without pay so more money could be donated to the cause.
Terran Murphy was one of the people that spent the night serving guests, she said she was happy to give up her time to help raise money for cancer research, as she had also seen family members suffer.
"It's a great cause and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," she said.
"It's very personal, all my family pretty much has had a touch of cancer, my Nan and Pop we lost them and my mum too."
Ms Murphy had to brush up on her waitressing skills for the night, as she had been out of the game for a while, but said it was a beautiful evening.
"It's a beautiful outcome... it's been great," she said.
Ms Dell'oro said that without all the donations, especially that of the GSLC clubrooms, she would not have had such a successful night.
Money was raised through ticket sales, raffles, a silent auction, and donations and all of it will go towards finding a cure for cancer.
The Hospital Research Foundation's Group's Chief Executive Paul Flynn said The Longest Table was an exciting fundraiser for the charity, bringing different communities together to fight a disease that devastates too many Australians and their families.
"Since inception, The Longest Table has raised over $1.6 million for cancer research - an incredible effort from our dedicated hosts over the years," he said.
"Funds raised through The Longest Table enable us to support world-leading medical research to find cures and improve treatments for some of the most heartbreaking forms of cancer.
"The funds raised, thanks to the support of Madeline, will save lives."
