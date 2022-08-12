The Times
We Were at

Community unites to support Longest Table fundraising event

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 12 2022 - 9:06am, first published 5:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost $4000 will be donated to the Hospital Research Foundation to help fund cancer research after a successful Longest Table event was held in Goolwa.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.