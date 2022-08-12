Vehicle accident on Victor Harbor Road

There has been a vehicle accident at Victor Harbor Road and Pambula Road, Mount Jagged.
The accident was first reported at 2:53pm on Friday, August 12, 2022. Victor Harbor Road and the intersection at Pamula Intersection is now closed and traffic is being diverted via Goolwa Road and Hindmarsh Tiers Road.
The CFS and MFS have been contacted by The Times and we will hopefully have more information later on.
SAPOL have asked the community to please avoid the area if possible or if you can't avoid, please use caution around the site.
