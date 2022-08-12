The Times

By Matt Welch
Updated August 12 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:43am
Vehicle accident on Victor Harbor Road

There has been a vehicle accident at Victor Harbor Road and Pambula Road, Mount Jagged.

