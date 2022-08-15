The McLaren Eagles and the Willunga Demons grand final kicked off at 1:30pm at Strathalbyn Oval and the Dees had all the momentum to really take a hold of the game early. Inaccurate kicking in front of goal and even hitting the post on three shot attempts at goal kept the game close as the siren sounded to end the first. 0.7 (7) to 0.0 (0).