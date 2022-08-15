It was a showdown at Strathalbyn as two teams duked it out to be crowned the Great Southern Football League A-Grade Women's premiers.
The McLaren Eagles and the Willunga Demons grand final kicked off at 1:30pm at Strathalbyn Oval and the Dees had all the momentum to really take a hold of the game early. Inaccurate kicking in front of goal and even hitting the post on three shot attempts at goal kept the game close as the siren sounded to end the first. 0.7 (7) to 0.0 (0).
The Eagles defenders had their work cut out for them, but they were holding their own. With the breeze blowing in their favour, McLaren would look to utilise a nice comeback and eat into the Willunga lead.
Willunga had other plans. The Dees put together a nice quarter of footy and extended their lead heading into the halftime break. 2.8 (20) to 0.0 (0). Having been held scoreless in the first half, the Eagles would need a big second to get back into the game.
It's known as the premiership quarter for a reason and that's exactly where Willunga took a stranglehold of the game.
McLaren got themselves on the board, but with a five goal haul in the third, Willunga had a commanding lead heading into the final term. 7.10 (52) to 1.2 (8).
The Dees kept the party going in the final term slotting another three goals and when the final siren sounded, it was the Willunga Demons crowned the 2022 Great Southern Football League A-Grade Women's premiers! 10.13 (73) to 1.2 (8).
With a stunning all round effort, Caitlin Radbone took home the Best On Ground medal.
The eleven goal victory has Willunga back-to-back premiers, congratulations!
Red hot Dees: Caitlin Radbone, Tessa Kohn, Lauren Clifton, Katrice Turner, Grace Duffy and Ella Radbone.
High flying Eagles: Sam Pratt, Katie Whish, Tiffany Copley, Layla Rogers, Katrina Munzberg and Ruby Flanagan-Sjoberg.
