Round 17 netball heats up for finals

As we move closer and closer to the finals we are getting a clearer picture of which teams will battle it out for 2022's top spot.
Round 17 of the Great Southern Netball Association was played on Saturday, August 13, and the league teams came out with force to try and secure their places on the ladder.
McLaren Vale v Mount Compass
McLaren Vale is an absolute shoe-in for the finals, having won every game this season.
Their winning streak continued when they faced off with Mount Compass on Saturday.
Both teams went into the game determined to win, and all the girls fought hard to make sure they would have a place in the top four.
Mount Compass was able to break through the home side's defence and score well throughout the game, but they just couldn't keep up.
It was a close game, but McLaren Vale took the win 53 to Mount Compass' 40.
Langhorne Creek V Willunga
Saturday's game was an important one for Langhorne Creek and Willunga, with both teams needing a win.
The Langhorne Creek girls had the home court advantage, but the visitors were just too strong.
Willunga pulled ahead and kept up a slight lead through the game, which saw them take the win from Langhorne Creek.
Now sitting second on the ladder, Willunga won the game 43 to 31.
Myponga v Victor Harbor
On Saturday, the Victor Harbor girls travelled to Myponga feeling confident in the win.
Sitting high on the ladder and going up against the bottom team Victor Harbor was surprised that the home side came out ready to fight.
The match turned into a nail biter, and at times, it could have been anyone's game.
The Myponga girls were determined to win, and gave the Victor Harbor girls a run for their money.
With only three goals in it, Victor Harbor just pulled through at the end to win the game 48 to 45.
Yankalilla v Strathalbyn
Two evenly matched teams faced off on Saturday when the Strathalbyn girls travelled to Yankalilla.
Both teams were hungry for the win this week, after they both had losses in round 16.
Yankalilla had the home side advantage and it showed, with the girls stepping up and taking control of the game.
The visitors just couldn't keep up with Yankalilla's pace and quickly fell behind.
At the final whistle it was Yankalilla 51 to Strathalbyn 31
Round 18 preview
On Saturday, August 20, the last match in the minor round will be played, these games will set in place the finals line up and help determine the GSNA 2022 premiership winners.
The line up will be:
