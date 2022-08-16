For 45 years she's donned the green and gold for Myponga Netball Club and now Deb Halse has ticked off another milestone in her amazing playing career.
She's won 11 premierships including six in A Grade, five Great Southern Netball Association (GSNA) Best and Fairest Trophies along with several Best and Fairest awards.
Advertisement
Now, the lifetime member of GSNA and Myponga Netball Club has played her 650th game with the club she loves.
Deb has always loved the game of netball, but if another sport was on offer when she was starting out, things may have been a little different.
"As a little girl at the age of 10, netball was the only sport that was offered," Deb said.
"Had it been football on offer in my day, I'd have absolutely gone with footy. I love the game and my brothers played football.
"But, when I took up netball, we had beautiful neighbours who would swing by and pick us up for sport if our parents couldn't take us and one of those beautiful people was Merilyn McLaren.
"I just love the game. I've had terrific coaches and I love the teamwork part of it. You get a bit of success because you're good at it and it keeps going from there."
Deb went on to play A-Grade and Rep Teams as a 16 year old. Now in the Masters League, playing her 650th game for Myponga, her teammates helped make it a very memorable game.
"We played Victor Harbor and it was an incredible game," she said.
"We haven't beaten Victor Harbor in the first round. Everyone on my team absolutely lifted for the occasion. We did not look like losing. They came up against a team who was really dedicated to getting the win.
"The Myponga committee gave me some beautiful flowers and Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell came and watched the whole game. It was really special for me."
With her 650th game now another wonderful memory in her excellent playing career, Deb has a goldmine of memories from the game she loves.
"I've played on a lot of amazing teams," she said.
"Some of them in the late 70s and 80s were really special. The Masters which I am playing now is also really special. I love playing finals! But, I've met so many good people.
"This 650th game milestone, people have reached out and given me really wonderful compliments about sportsmanship and being a positive voice on the court.
"Even my opponents said nice things. As a teacher, some of my students wrote some really beautiful things about me and an ex-student even came down to watch my 650th. Netball has given me a lot of really great memories."
Deb won't stop playing anytime soon. She loves the competition and the club too much to even think about it. She also wants to honour the other sportspeople who may not have had such a great support system as she has got from Myponga.
Advertisement
"I'll definitely be playing next year, " Deb said.
"I love the competition and the social aspect the game and club bring. We have good coaches who push the kids to be their best and make sure they're enjoying the game and I can pass on knowledge to them also.
"Everyone is very dedicated at Myponga and there are many hands making the club the really strong club that it is."
"I'm not the only one to hit this 650th milestone. I'm just lucky Merilyn McLaren is such a wonderful historian. She's been in my ear letting me know about records I'm close to.
"But, there would be many other older sportspeople out there who have played more games than me, but not had someone so supportive and recording them.
"When I think about the honour of playing 650 games, I really want to share that with all the older netballers and sportspeople."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.