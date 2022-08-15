Cut it at the Cape has locals revved up

The Cape Jervis community and rev heads from around Australia will come out in force to participate in the third annual Cut it at the Cape lawnmower races.
The town will come alive on Saturday, August 20, when about 50 lawnmowers and their drivers, plus dedicated followers of the sport, roll into the Cape for a day full of excitement.
Event organiser Luke Royans said he thought this would be one of the biggest events Cape Jervis had seen in a long time.
"It's good for the community," he said.
The two previous events saw about 1000 visitors and Mr Royans hoped this year would be bigger and better than ever.
Mr Royans was full of community spirit and said all money raised from the event will all go back into the Cape Jervis community.
A gold coin donation on entry will go to the local Country Fire Service and Sea Rescue, local organisations like Lions, Rotary and Rapid Bay School will have food stalls, where they can keep the profits.
Plus the event has gained a lot of sponsors who have donated money, which Mr Royans said will be spent locally.
"We've raised quite a lot of money and we plan to spend that back in the town, hopefully on something for the kids," he said.
Everyone is invited and anyone is able to get the ride-on out the shed and have a go, plus it's a family affair too, with a juniors section open to children as young as eight.
"It's a family orientated sport... we're competitive, but we're here to have fun," Mr Royans said.
He explained there are eight classes that people can enter into, depending on their age, skill level, and what modifications have been made to the mower.
"The entry level is basically just a ride-on lawnmower that you just mow your lawn with, you remove the deck and then you basically get on it, you need a helmet, you need safety gear, and then you just ride around," he said.
"The entry level classes are a bit taller, so they always seem as if they are going to tip over, so that's just as exciting for the crowd as well."
While the top level is a bit more intense, the mowers keep the original shape and feel, but have full on upgrades under the hood.
"We call it a lawnmower, but it's a custom built chassis with a motorbike engine, there is nothing lawnmower about it, apart from the case," Mr Royans said.
Everything to make the day enjoyable will be on site, with food, kids activities, a temporary liquor license, and practical amenities like an ambulance and toilets available.
The racetrack has been set up on Ransford Street, Cape Jervis, gates will open from 9am, with racing set to begin at 11am.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/cutitatthecape22
