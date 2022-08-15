Kondoli welcomed to the Big Duck family

We are in the midst of whale season on the Fleurieu and one more has found its way to our local waters, though in name rather than nature.
Local company, The Big Duck Boat Tours, introduced a new boat to it's fleet and in a special naming ceremony it was hailed Kondoli, which is the Ngarrindjeri word for 'Whale'.
Ramindjeri Elder, Mark Koolmatrie shared the Kondoli dreaming story, and told attendees of the significance of cultural collaboration between Indigenous and non-Indigenous tour operators.
Mr Koolmantrie, who owns Kool Tours, then blessed and officially named the boat, before performing a smoking ceremony with local coastal rosemary.
"I had the honour of giving this boat its Mitji (name)," he said.
"It is now culturally called Kondoli after our sacred Whale man."
The ceremony was held Sunday, August 14, adjacent to the new Granite Island Causeway, which is etched with Indigenous artwork and interpretive signs about the Ngarrindjeri dreaming story of Kondoli.
The Big Duck Boat Tours marketing manager Joel Hirsch said the boat was named for the whale watching tours they operate and to acknowledge the first nations Ngarrindjeri people of the area.
"We are so proud to be working with respected cultural leaders like Mark and Kool Tours, our collaboration helps to share important stories and add rich cultural content to our tours," he said.
"We decided to call the vessel 'Kondoli' in reference to the whale watching tours we operate through winter, acknowledging the first nations Ngarrindjeri people, their customs and connection to the waters in which we operate our tours.
"We initially sought permission to use the name from Ramindjeri Elder Mark Koolmatrie and Mark then provided the naming ceremony for us."
After Mr Koolmantrie finished the naming ceremony he jumped aboard Kondoli for her maiden voyage.
Full of passengers, Kondoli was taken on The Big Duck Boat Tours Southern Ocean Adventure Tour, where Mr Koolmantrie shared dreaming stories and pointed out important land features that incorporate Ngarrindjeri creation.
Travelling around Granite Island, The Bluff, Seal Island, Wright Island, and West Island passengers were lucky to see several Southern Right Whales off the coastline.
Kondoli is a 38- seat NAIAD, designed and built by Kirby Marine in WA, in early 2023 she will be joined by another new vessel through partnership with Department of Environment & Waters - Nature based co- investment fund. This vessel will be named 'Pungari', Seal, who followed Kondoli into the yarluwar (sea).
