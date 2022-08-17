Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

BABY BOUNCE
Victor Harbor Public Library
Friday, August 19, 9.45-10.15am, at the Victor Harbor Public Library. A program for parents and babies aged 0-30 months. The interactive session benefits the parent and child.
ANTIQUE FUN
Strathalbyn Antique fair
Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21, from 10am at High Street Strathalbyn. Enjoy a fun family day out at the Antique Fair. Details at https://www.facebook.com/Strathantiquefair/
LAWNMOWER RACES
Cut it at the Cape '22
Saturday, August 20, Cape Jervis Tavern, Ransford St, Cape Jervis, gates open from 9am. Enjoy a family day out watching the annual lawnmower races at Cape Jervis. Gold coin donation. Details at https://www.facebook.com/cutitatthecape22
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Rotary Market
Sunday, August 21, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/GoolwaWharfRotaryMarkets
YARN CRAFT
Goolwa Community Centre
Monday, August 22, 12.30-3pm, Goolwa Community Centre. Bring wool and knit knit, stitch, crochet and chat. Gold coin donation. For more information call 8555 3941
LIBRARY SPROUTS
Yankalilla Library Sprouts at Rapid Bay
Friday, August 26 9:30- 10:30am at Rapid Bay Primary School. Read books, sing along and engage in different activities each week that promote early literacy development, socialising, science discovery, maths, creativity and fun! Details at www.yankalilla.sa.gov.au/news-and-events
ART OPENING
Tripod Dog Gallery
Friday, August 26, 6pm at the Coral Street Art Space, Victor Harbor. See the official opening of Borrowed Time, a SALA Exhibition by Carrickalinga based artist Leith Semmens. For information visit www.tripoddoggallery.com
MUSICAL DELIGHT
Goolwa Band
Saturday August 27, 7.30pm, and Sunday August 28, 2pm. At Goolwa Centenary Hall. Musical Director Allan Blackledge leads The Goolwa Concert Band, a 30 piece swing/rock band, in this year's spectacular concerts. Performing classics such as Big Spender, I've Got You Under My Skin, The Jazz Police and many more. Details at events.alexandrina.com.au
