Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

Saturday August 27, 7.30pm, and Sunday August 28, 2pm. At Goolwa Centenary Hall. Musical Director Allan Blackledge leads The Goolwa Concert Band, a 30 piece swing/rock band, in this year's spectacular concerts. Performing classics such as Big Spender, I've Got You Under My Skin, The Jazz Police and many more. Details at events.alexandrina.com.au