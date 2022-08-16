Stroke Foundation's annual National Stroke Week has once again been embraced by communities across the country, meaning so many more Australians will now know what stroke often looks like, and what to do when it happens.
Stroke Week, which ran from August 8 to 14 this year, always has a pertinent theme.
This year we drew a link between being able to celebrate "Precious Moments" after a stroke and learning the universal stroke message F.A.S.T.
Acting F.A.S.T means you have more chance of survival and a good recovery - it means you'll be here to enjoy those precious moments with family and friends.
That clever acronym is the easiest way to remember what stroke most often looks like, a drooping Face, inability to lift your Arms, and slurred Speech.
The T is time - time to get cracking and make that triple zero call for an ambulance.
Stroke is always a medical emergency, there is never time to waste. Every minute during a stroke results in 1.9 million brain cells dying, and we just cannot turn that time back.
Treatment can, however, mean a full recovery, or at least, a significant reduction in the degree of disability.
This Stroke Week we saw numerous Australian landmarks light up in our blue and green colours to support our messages.
From Ballarat to Albury, Coffs Harbour to Perth, Melbourne to Brisbane, we were so thrilled to see our colours shining from towers, civic buildings, bridges and even the Big Banana.
We hope that got people asking why, and then taking the important next step to learn that stroke can impact anyone at any time, hence knowing the F.A.S.T message is critical.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped us share our information this Stroke Week.
From our amazing team of volunteers, our fierce community advocates, the stroke clinicians who work tirelessly in their research, treatment, and care, the media who tell our survivor's stories so respectfully, and the community leaders who support us with funding to ensure we can continue to do our important work.
Your generosity, time and dedication has a genuine impact and is very much appreciated. Thank you.
