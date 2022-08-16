Landholders encouraged to connect with First Nations people and culture

More local landholders than ever are interested in understanding the cultural heritage of their land and connecting with local First Nations people to care for Country.
A survey by the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board of bushfire-affected landholders, found 20 per cent were interested in connecting with First Nations people to learn about managing Country.
While a similar percentage of respondents were also keen to explore cultural burning on their property.
The board's Aboriginal Partnerships Officer Bill Wilson said the knowledge that local Indigenous people have is invaluable.
"We are hearing from more landholders who want to connect to the region's First Nations heritage and have seen partnerships between landholders and First Nations work really well," he said.
Two people who have worked together are Ramindjeri Elder, Mark Koolmatrie and landholder John Fargher.
The men have come together on Mr Fargher's property at Yundi to enable Warki, Ramindjeri and Ngarrindjeri people to re-engage with the highly endangered Fleurieu Swamps.
Mr Koolmantrie has been re-learning and sharing traditional knowledge and values linked to the swamps with other landholders. This knowledge is helping improve their management decisions.
Mr Fargher thought there were mutual benefits in providing access to Country through his property.
"Working with Mark and other Ngarrindjeri Elders as a learning partnership increased the knowledge and understanding of all parties," he said.
"Re-learning lost knowledges, sharing them and understanding the perspectives of all interested groups results in better land management and positive relationships between First Nations people and land owners."
Mr Wilson said the board was eager to help landholders connect with First Nations people and Country.
"Our role as a landscape board is very much around working with landholders across the region to answer questions in relation to Native Title and the Heritage Act, and providing connections to further information and guidance," he said.
Whether they know it or not, landholders are likely to have evidence of this cultural history on their properties and the board is keen to preserve these cultural assets.
"We want landholders to recognise they have a important role and responsibility in looking after First Nations cultural assets and history on their property and that they are not alone in this," Mr Wilson said.
"There is a common misconception that reporting a matter of cultural significance on private land will affect people's tenure, result in land being taken away or prevent development - this is simply not the case. There is a process determined by the Aboriginal Heritage Act, which will enable the right people to determine how the situation is dealt with in a culturally sensitive and responsible way."
To find out more, visit www.landscape.sa.gov.au/hf or call 8391 7500 to speak with Bill Wilson at the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board.
