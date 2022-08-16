Round 17 of the Great Southern Football League's Men's A Grade has seen teams keep their finals footy hopes alive with big wins.
On Saturday, August 13, games kicked off at 2:30pm and it was the McLaren Eagles facing off with the Mt Compass Bulldogs at McLaren Vale Sporting Complex.
With the Eagles still yet to feel the bitter taste of defeat, the Bulldogs had a major task ahead of them, but with the Doggies not playing finals footy, a big win could bolster some confidence toward the end of the season.
Both sides came out attacking with the Doggies doing enough to hang around with the Eagles. At the end of the first it was the Eagles on top, 6.2 (38) to 3.1 (19).
In a grind it out affair during the second, when the halftime siren sounded, both teams only slotted one goal each and still the Doggies were hanging about. 7.3 (45) to 4.2 (26).
Coming out for the second half, the Eagles swooped on their opportunities and began to create a gap on the scoreboard. The Doggies could only put one behind on the board and heading into the fourth it was 10.10 (70) to 4.3 (27).
Mt Compass showed some fight in the fourth putting three between the big sticks, but the Eagles remained in firm control and ran away with the win, 17.11 (113) to 7.5 (47).
High Flying Eagles: Sam Lawrie, Daniel Marr, Lachlan Mathews, Kiefver Zohar, James Grimley and Brett Ellis.
Best of the Bullies: Adam Hunter, Leo Turner, Klaus Simons and Bailey Hann.
It was then over to Langhorne Creek where fighting to keep their finals hopes alive, the hometown Hawks took on a tough challenge and faced off with the second placed Willunga Demons.
The Hawks came out like they wanted to be a part of the final five playing finals. They slotted 3.4 (22) to lead the Dees at the end of the first, 1.2 (8).
The Dees slotted a few themselves in the second, but it was the Hawks still on top at the halftime siren. 6.8 (44) to 3.5 (23).
The third saw a lot of scoring opportunities, but it was the Hawks making the most of theirs. The Dees had their moments, but couldn't utilise their opportunities, 11.8 (74) to 5.10 (40).
The Hawks didn't want to miss out on the September action and absolutely peppered the goals in the fourth. They held Willunga to two behinds and came away with a big victory to slide into the fifth and final spot on the ladder for finals. 15.14 (104) to 5.12 (42).
With one more game and three teams equal on points for fifth, it's going to be a wild one this weekend. The Hawks have the Magpies this weekend and will look to solidify their spot with a win.
High Flying Hawks: Caleb Howell, Coby Helyar, Joshua Towk, Darcy Clifford, Troy Blackwell and Matt Dominish.
Red Hot Dees: Cameron Hutchens, Brett Miegel, Harrison Mills, Billy Cook and Hugo Hoeck.
It was then over to Myponga Oval where the Mudlarks faced off with the travelling Victor Harbor Roos who also needed a win to keep their spot in fifth.
The first quarter was a tight affair with teams battling hard. At the end of the first it was the Mudlarks by two points. 2.2 (14) to 2.0 (12).
The tide turned in the second and heading into the halftime break, it was the Roos up by two points with some spectacular kicking in front of goal. It was looking to be a showdown to finish the game. 6.0 (36) to 5.4 (34).
The Mudlarks came out swinging in the third and with four goals slotted, the other eight scoring opportunities missed may have had the game out of hand, but heading into the fourth it was only a 15 point game, 9.12 (66) to 8.3 (51).
Knowing they could make it difficult for the Roos and their finals chances, Myponga put on the jets and left Victor Harbor in the dust. 13.15 (93) to 9.4 (58).
Victor Harbor will now need to beat second placed Willunga next week and hope for a few losses to make finals. With the lowest percentage out of the three teams vying for a finals spot, it's going to be tough for the Roos.
Myponga's Mightiest: Jake Spinks, Ryan Kelly, Thomas Carroll, Connor Sampson, Luke Whitford and Anthony Kempster.
Roos with the Bounce: Jack Lang, Dylan Kleinig, Jaymes Hewett, Lachlan Borrillo, Benjamin Yeomans and Nicholas Dowling.
The Yankalilla Tigers had the finals place hunting Strathalbyn Roosters on their hands at home and with Strath still in the hunt, they were eager to get a good win over the Tigers.
Strath came out firing and at the end of the first held a 25 point lead. 5.4 (34) to 1.2 (8). The Roosters knew they had it all to play for and by the halftime break had a commanding lead, 8.5 (53) to 2.4 (16).
By the end of the third, the Roosters could smell a finals opportunity and weren't letting it go. 13.8 (86) to 3.5 (23).
Getting a nice percentage boost which could play a possibility come next week, the Strathalbyn Roosters keep their finals hopes alive with a big 103 point win over the Tiges. 20.13 (133) to 4.6 (30).
Strath will have to beat a tough Myponga side this weekend and hope for some losses to see them progress into the finals.
Roosters with the Strut: Marc Elliott, Ben Simounds, Jacob Wright, Cooper Machin, Mark Tucker and Austin McFarlane.
The final game of the round was held at Encounter Bay Football Club as they hosted the Goolwa/Port Elliot Magpies.
The Bays knew they could all but guarantee their spot in finals with this game and they weren't going to let that opportunity slip.
They kept the struggling Maggies scoreless in the first quarter, 3.2 (20) 0.0 (0), but in the second Goolwa got on the board and it was only a 28 point game. 7.6 (48) to 3.2 (20).
Encounter Bay blew it open in the third and never looked back, 13.12 (90), 5.2 (32). They finished up big winners 16.16 (112) to 7.3 (45) and being up two points on the three teams below fighting for fifth on the ladder, The Bays still have a nice percentage over the rest.
Best of the Bays: Lachlan Williams, Tyson Neale, Marcus Lippett, Hamish Tonkin, Fraser Tonkin and Jack Crispin.
Toughest Maggies: Ryan Carnelly, Daniel Fry, Cody Griffiths, Leo Harrison, Brody Vincent and Charlie Steele.
It will be an intense final round of the Great Southern Football League's Men's A Grade this Saturday, August 20. The battle for last finals hopes kicks off at 2:30pm.
