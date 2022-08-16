It's a day to remember the brave sacrifices made in the Vietnam War and maybe over a beverage lend a listening ear to a mate who served.
Vietnam Veterans' Day is commemorated every year on August 18 and this Thursday will be the 56th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.
This battle was one of the most significant conflicts for Australian service personnel who fought in the war.
Vietnam Veteran and Victor Harbor RSL's Treasurer, Roy Woodward also known as "Woodie" served in the Vietnam War and said that being a Vietnam Veteran, the day means a lot to him.
"We lost a lot of mates while over there," Mr Woodward said.
"Going over there, we were told that our training was a lot harder than it would be in Vietnam. Unfortunately, it wasn't.
"We were trained by soldiers who had already been there. We were taught to work as a team, hard work and loyalty.
"But, the best thing to come out of it was mateship. I still have a very close relationship with all the chaps I served with.
"One who lives in Victoria, there's not a week that goes by where we don't contact each other.
"We've done that for many, many years. We chat on the phone, if we have a problem, we talk about it."
With RSLs around the country ready to remember the sacrifices made by almost 60,000 Australians who fought in the war, Roy said remembering these brave people and talking about it is very important.
"We need to have places like the RSL where you can talk to someone," Mr Woodward said.
"Some people still don't understand why some of us are still suffering. You can't erase it.
"When I first arrived in Victor Harbor, vets would maybe meet once a year on ANZAC Day, now we have a lot of avenues to communicate with each other.
"There are veterans here who have problems and we talk about it. The South Coast Veterans' Association, every Thursday we meet for a coffee. Then once a month we go to a coffee shop in Goolwa. I'm a member of the RSL in Victor Harbor and they're all great things vets need.
"Schools are also seemingly teaching more about the wars and I think it's something that needs to be taught to the younger generations.
"I've lost a lot of mates, so it means a lot to me to have these places to go and days to remember the sacrifices we made."
There will be a commemorative service held for Vietnam Veterans' Day at the Goolwa RSL at 11am.
The Victor Harbor RSL is open on Wednesdays from 12-4pm with light lunches and bar open. Anyone welcome.
