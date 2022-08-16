Encounter Youth rolls out vaping education around the state

Increasingly, young people around South Australia are starting to vape and schools are struggling to manage the illegal use and provide education surrounding the growing problem.
And so, Encounter Youth - the largest provider of specialist Alcohol & Other Drug education in SA - has developed a program to provide preventative vaping education for high school students.
The Empower Education program is open to schools around the state, and already a number of regional and metro schools have signed up.
Chief executive officer Nigel Knowles said the program was strongly positioned to support schools with targeted alcohol and other drug prevention education.
"As the leading provider of alcohol and other drug education in South Australia, Encounter Youth has the established relationships and proven track record to support school students, parents and teachers in navigating the social pressure of vaping," he said.
More education surrounding vaping and e-cigarette use was not just requested by the educators, but by students as well.
A report in July 2022 by The Commissioner for Children and Young People found 60.6 per cent of young people thought schools should teach young people about vaping.
Mr Knowles said the program will educate students on the ever changing environment that surrounds the growing issue.
"Empower Education's new vaping program provides a specifically targeted interactive seminar to inform students on the health impacts of vaping and connect them with the support needed to reduce the incidence of vaping among young people," he said.
"The alcohol and other drug sector is constantly changing and the addition of vaping education to Encounter Youth's Empower Education program will ensure that South Australia's young people are equipped with the knowledge and strategies they need to look after themselves and their mates."
