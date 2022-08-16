The Times

Encounter Youth rolls out vaping education around the state

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:19am, first published 3:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Encounter Youth has included vaping education in its Empower Education program to teach students the dangers of picking up an e-cigarette. Picture: Shutterstock

Increasingly, young people around South Australia are starting to vape and schools are struggling to manage the illegal use and provide education surrounding the growing problem.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.