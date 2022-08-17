New-look Hotel Victor gets tick of approval from regulars

The Hotel Victor has been given the tick of approval by its regulars after they were welcomed into the front bar for the first time in a few months.
The pub has been a part of Victor Harbor's history since 1863, when it was known as Victor Harbor House.
Since then it was licensed and extended, then in 1961 it was replaced with the pub that has been well loved ever since in the community.
The pub was purchased by the ALH Group about a year ago and has since the front bar has undergone a major facelift.
The area was closed off to the public while work was completed.
On Wednesday, August 10, the Hotel Victor opened for an intimate event to welcome back loyal customers.
Evelyn and Arthur Staples and Chris Lee and Kay Clifford, who have been regulars at the pub for six and three years respectively, came out to check the new look of their local.
Mrs Clifford said it was important for hotels like the Victor to step into the future.
"It's given it a new dimension and a new lease on life," she said.
"It's opened it up so, so much so everybody gets to know the areas and everybody else, it's not just confined as it was before.
"That's what I love about it, it's more interactive."
Both couples were impressed with the new layout of the front bar, which now has a patio area and 360 bar service.
They also enjoyed the new beachy colour theme with classic fixtures, Mrs Staples was impressed with the brightness of the pub.
"It gives it a bit of ambiance," she said.
Mr Staples was glad to see the same great quality of service still on offer after the renovations.
"It's really nice down here, the staff are well versed in what they do, very friendly," he said.
The group also agreed it would now attract more tourists to the area.
The Hotel Victor and the ALH Group were approached for comment.
