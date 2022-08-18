Yankalilla council works to resolve rates issue after 420 overcharged

More than 400 District Council of Yankalilla ratepayers have been overcharged on their rates notice and the council is working to resolve the issue.
At an ordinary council meeting on Tuesday, August 16, elected members heard that 420 residents had been overcharged by less than $100 due to software and administration errors.
Council's chief executive officer Nathan Cunningham told councillors there had been a number of ratepayers who had reached out, which led to staff discovering a software issue.
"We have had, I would say a handful, of people who have read their rates notices and thought that their figure didn't align with their expectations," he said.
A staff member told the meeting the software issue resulted when the council moved from manual to automatic capping when setting the rates.
"The software that council is using is used by a number of smaller councils around the state, none of which have ever done automatic capping," they said
"When it came to shifting it to automatic capping [this year] no one knew there was a background program code that was going to cause an issue."
When the error was discovered, staff moved to rectify it but found an administrative issue that prevented them taking immediate action, the council meeting was told.
The staff member explained there was an issue with a previous decision made by council at a special meeting on July 12 that needed to be rectified before new rates notices could be sent out.
"The resolution made on the 12th of July didn't actually provide capping across everyone, so staff acted on the intention and put the rates notice out with the intention of the capping applying to every property, but then when some properties [were] kicked back out of the system and didn't apply the capping we went looking further and found that there was actually a problem in the resolution. The resolution didn't support the action and it didn't support the end business plan," they said
"So the staff can't address the issue at this moment until they have got a resolution that allows them to do that."
The previous resolution, which was adopted at the July meeting, provided a 15 per cent rebate to properties that were the principal place of residence for ratepayers where the rating category had not changed and to primary producers with land greater than 35 hectares.
The resolution did not provide a rebate for all other ratepayers where their general rates payable exceeded the minimum amount and had increased by more than 15 per cent and the rating category attaching to the property had not changed.
Mr Cunningham said this recommendation did not align with the discussion around rate setting and a new recommendation was put forward at the meeting that all properties would be capped at 15 per cent unless the rating category had changed, or the rebated amount was less than the $950 minimum.
Mayor Simon Rothwell said the change was aimed at clarifying the situation.
"An additional resolution was resolved to clarify that all ratepayers in the district will receive rate capping if their 2022/23 rates increased by more than 15 per cent compared to the previous year," he said.
"Rate capping will not apply if the rates are below the minimum rate or if the property has changed rating categories."
The new resolution was carried unanimously and Mr Rothwell said the council would re-issue rates notices to those who were affected.
"Any properties that are affected by this change will receive a letter and an amended rates notice from council in the coming weeks," he said.
The mix up has resulted in a change to the 2022/23 budget, with an adjustment that decreased the rate income by $53,000 leaving a new operating deficit of $490,000.
