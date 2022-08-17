Southern Breakers take on tough competition

The Southern Breakers under 15 girls travelled to Tea Tree Gully on Sunday to replay a match abandoned due to dire weather earlier in the season.
Coach O'Donnell started again with low numbers and only one sub due to illness and injury.
Advertisement
Both teams had a sluggish start in the cold conditions and the game was one of frequent stops and many corners.
Amber Kim came close to scoring an early goal for the Breakers but hit the side of the post.
Taylor Perry, playing the best game of her short career, was having an absolute day out, careering past the opposition, taking the ball through the midfield and was finally rewarded with the Breakers first and only goal of the game from a Kayte O'Donnell corner.
The opposition levelled the score only minutes later, from a corner of their own.
The game finished at 1-1.
The Breakers had more chances but couldn't quite get another on the board.
Sophia Moore played an excellent defensive game and Estelle Dybala stood out in the midfield with her ability to make chances for the forwards.
Next week the girls are at home against Adelaide University in what should be a firey and competitive game.
The Southern Breakers under 11 boys were at home with a 10:00am start against West Torrens Birkalla Black.
With a significant break due to previous week game being cancelled due to then pitch being washed out, Breakers were back at home again, hoping to build on the win two weeks prior.
We had Jaxson Micklethwaite join us again as goalkeeper.
While the Breakers had good intentions, the opposition play had impressive teamwork that posted a number of goals.
At half-time the score was Breakers 1 to Birkalla 5.
In the second half of the game, resulted with Breakers increasing their efforts, reflective with the final score, Breakers 4, Birkalla 10.
Breakers goals: Will Morris 2, Milan Ferraro, Zane Williamson, 1
Southern Breakers played Sturt Lions White again, this time at Breakers home ground, and with the away team applying pressure early in the first half.
Breakers responded well by not allowing Sturt Lions White to score in the first 10 minutes, however the first goal was scored when players, including the Breakers goalkeeper tripped over each other and the ball slowly rolled into the net.
Advertisement
This was soon followed by a second goal for Sturt Lions White with one of their players positioned in the penalty box allowing him to receive a strong pass and shoot for goal, resulting in a 0-2 score at half time.
The second half had Breakers attacking stronger, playing more confidently, and having some attempts at goal, but unfortunately, they couldn't score this time.
Southern Breakers under 10 team continues to play well as a team, by communicating well, holding their positions, and never giving up.
They travel to Blackwood next week to play Sturt Lions Orange.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.