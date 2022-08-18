The Times
State Government launches new office to support small and family business

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 18 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:33am
Small businesses in Victor Harbor's Main Street Precinct have said they are doing it tough with the upgrades currently closing access to half the street. Photo: Sophie Conlon

Business Victor Harbor has welcomed a new service which will support South Australia's small and family business sector.

