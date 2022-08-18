Business Victor Harbor has welcomed a new service which will support South Australia's small and family business sector.
The Office for Small and Family Business was launched by State Minister for Consumer and Business Affairs Andrea Michaels on Tuesday, August 16.
Ms Michaels said she was delighted to launch the office, which will be managed by the Department for Industry, Innovation and Science (DIIS).
"South Australia's economy is driven by our small and family business community, with around 150,000 small and family businesses employing almost 40 per cent of our total workforce and contributing almost $40 billion to our economy annually," she said.
Recently appointed executive officer at Business Victor Harbor Colin Shearing, said the office was a great step in the right direction.
"Indeed, an initiative recognised and acknowledged by the Peter Malinauskas Labor State Government and supported by the Fleurieu region's small business community as well overdue, which appeared 'Lite-on' within the previous Liberal Government's remit," he said.
"It's refreshing to witness our State Government getting on with the business at doing business, at the 'coal-face' with thousands of 'mum & dad', locally owned businesses, plus deliberately engaging a regional approach into the overall strategic plan"
Business SA Chair and Port Willunga's Star of Greece Owner Nikki Govan said local businesses have done it tough and it was good to know the government will be there to support them through the good and the bad.
"That's why I'm so pleased to support the establishment of the Office for Small and Family Business and the development of a Small Business Strategy for South Australia," she said.
One of the first actions of the office was to announce the development of a Small Business Strategy and Action Plan.
Over the next two months regional small and family businesses across the state will have the opportunity to shape the action plan through a survey and round table discussions.
Ms Michaels said there would be round table events around South Australia to ensure everyone's voice was heard, with visits to regional areas such as the Fleurieu Peninsula, Eyre Peninsula and Kangaroo Island.
"The voices of the regions in the development of the strategy are of paramount importance - it doesn't matter where you are located, we need to hear what we can do to help your business thrive," she said.
Mr Shearing said the round tables were a great initiative that would bring regional networks together.
"Running regional small business focused round tables is a tremendous initiative and BVH has already indicated to the Minister that it would be delighted in hosting a Fleurieu small business round table event," he said.
"Holding regional round table events for small businesses brings networks and local supply chains closer together, including more cohesion, collaboration and diversity between Adelaide metro & SA country small business owners."
Regional Development Australia SA chair Jan Turbill said engagement with small businesses across South Australia's regional areas will ensure the government can form a good understanding of the unique needs of our varied businesses.
"The roundtables will give small businesses owners everywhere the confidence that the government is really listening to what they have to say," she said.
"I encourage everyone to take part - if you can't make a roundtable please complete the survey.
"It is pleasing to see the government has committed to real engagement with all corners of the state.
"This engagement will give businesses across the state the opportunity to speak up, be heard, and help to shape the strategy."
Findings from this engagement activity will inform the Strategy and Action Plan, to be released early 2023. Insights will inform the support that is required in small businesses across the state.
Visit survey.business.sa.gov.au to complete the Small Business Survey or find out more about upcoming engagement opportunities. A round table event schedule and list of locations will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
