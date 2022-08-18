Thieves target Normanville businesses

Police are looking to the public for assistance in their investigation into a string of break-ins that occurred in Normanville.
On Tuesday, August 17, several local businesses were targeted through the night, including the Fleurieu Environment Centre and Normanville Meat and Seafood.
Advertisement
Cash was stolen from both premises and the Environment Centre closed for a number of days following the incident.
Read more:
Thieves also attempted to break into three other businesses at the same time at the intersection of Main South Road and Main Road in Normanville.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au - You can remain anonymous.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.