The Times

Thieves target Normanville businesses

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 18 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are looking to the public for assistance in their investigation into a string of break-ins that occurred in Normanville. Picture: Shutterstock

Police are looking to the public for assistance in their investigation into a string of break-ins that occurred in Normanville.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.