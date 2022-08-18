Victor Harbor group continues work to eradicate roadside weeds

It has been five years in the making and has had success in removing five common weeds from roadsides and reserves within the City of Victor Harbor region.
Now in its sixth year, members of the council's Agribusiness Working Group are looking forward to continuing their hard work in further reducing the number of weeds in the area and protecting agricultural land.
The group began in 2017 after the council wrote to primary production landholders in the region looking to understand the constraints on local farmers in sustaining agricultural business in the region.
A number of responses showed that a main concern was the impact that roadside weed infestations could have.
Working group chairperson Beryl Price said weed infestations were a great concern to primary producers as they could be very costly to fix.
"Weed invasion can become a very costly issue to resolve once it gets out of hand," she said.
"Given the agribusiness sector is worth more than $35 million to the local Victor Harbor economy, it's fantastic that council can effectively support the sector in a meaningful and targeted way."
Previously, the group has targeted weeds such as Blackberry, Rose, African lovegrass, Cape tulip and Gorse - these are currently no longer commonly found.
This year, the Watsonia weed will be added to the list of targets in the group's sights.
Council's acting chief executive officer Karen Rokicinski said the council will continue to prioritise positive working relations with local farmers and the agribusiness sector.
"Our Economic Development Strategy outlines the need to invest in high-value producing industries, like the agribusiness sector," she said.
"The Roadside Weed Control Program has been a substantial undertaking for council over the past six years, but the results are priceless for our local farmers."
"This year, council staff will commence on-ground work soon, and follow-up treatments will be undertaken as required."
