The Times

Victor Harbor group continues work to eradicate roadside weeds

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 18 2022 - 9:06am, first published 8:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member of the Agribusiness Working Group, Sandy Knott; Chairperson of the Agribusiness Working Group, Beryl Price; Acting Chief Executive Officer, Karen Rokicinski. Picture: Supplied

It has been five years in the making and has had success in removing five common weeds from roadsides and reserves within the City of Victor Harbor region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.