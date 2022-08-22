Ngarrindjeri fishing methods on show for Science Week

This National Science Week Ngarrindjeri Elder and chief executive officer at Goolwa's Kuti Co Derek Walker has spoken about the importance of fishing sustainably.
At a sold out event, to be held August 24, run by the Marine Stewardship Council Mr Walker will talk about how his company is working sustainably, using traditional Ngarrindjeri techniques that date back thousands of years.
"We enjoy the fact that we are in an industry, one that we really connect to from a cultural perspective, have been for thousands of years," he said.
"We harvest manually and we are keen to do that because we believe the process of manually harvesting also is part of sustainability."
The Kuti Co is a wholly Ngarrindjeri owned and operated business which employs about ten people locally.
The Marine Stewardship Council, a global non-profit on a mission to end overfishing, has celebrated the company for its efforts.
The council has three main principles: Sustainable fish stocks, ensuring the fish population can remain productive and healthy; Minimising environmental impact, managing activity so the ecosystem remains healthy, and; Effective fisheries management, complying with relevant laws and adapting to changing circumstances.
These principles are close to Mr Walker's heart and align with how Kutis (also known as pipis and cockles) have been harvested by Ngarrindjeri people for more than 20,000 years.
"Sustainable fishing has been a matter of life and death for our mob for 20,000 years plus. That's our science. It's applied science. If we couldn't maintain a protein source, we weren't going to survive for too long,'' he said.
"Our stories and songs talk about not taking more than you need and leaving enough for others and enough so you can come back later and still get a feed, so today we only harvest within a quota and any small ones we catch are put back where we got them."
The manual harvesting used at Kuti Co is the 'pipi shuffle', the same method that Aboriginal people used before white settlement which is now seen used by recreational fishers.
Mr Walker said he was keen for his company to continue to be part of the sustainability of the industry.
"It's an important industry to be in as far as the Ngarrindjeri are concerned," he said.
He was also thrilled that through the Science Week event, which will be held on August 24, he will be able to share his culture with the wider community.
The Murray Bridge resident said there was a time when his culture was seen as lesser and he was glad that cultural practices were now more widely accepted.
"The fact that we can now share our cultural practice, we can now share our culture and our lives together with non-Indigenous people is really important," he said.
"It's important to get an understanding of whose traditional Country you are on because our very DNA is in that Country and it's important that the broader community understands that connection."
"Australia is a country that has an Aboriginal heritage, I think it's really important that people understand that and respect that, but we also are aware of working together and sharing that heritage with others."
