Willunga set to get groovy for Fleurieu Folk Festival

A weekend full of family fun and musical entertainment is on again in Willunga.
The Fleurieu Folk Festival will hit Willunga Recreation Park in October bringing headline acts from around Australia.
Festival Director Valerie Corfield said this year 50 of the best local, national and international musicians will come out and deliver the state's largest celebration of folk music.
This year, Ms Corfield said the festival would prioritise young South Australian artists and so a new youth specific venue Space Jams will be set up under the leadership of local youth entrepreneur and musician Josh Morphett, with support of SA Music Development Office.
"The Festival will be filled with world-class acts and will showcase some amazing local South Australian talent including Ella & Sienna, recently returning from their stint on 'The Voice Australia'," Ms Corfield said.
Headline acts will include South Australia's Siobhan Owen, a lyrical harpist who Ms Corfield said delivers her ethereal music and lyrics in multiple languages.
Other headliners are Claymore, The Royal High Jinx, and Totally Gourdgeous all coming from Victoria and Toby Beard coming from Western Australia.
The festival encompasses all musical genres including, Indie, World, Folk, Acoustic, Americana, Blues/Roots and Country/Bluegrass.
As well as getting their groove on, festival goers can participate in workshops and spontaneous musical collaborations or whiteboard concerts at Café AcousticA.
Plus there will be pottery making, kids entertainment and food, coffee and a bar available.
The festival will run from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23 and tickets are now on sale.
For more information visit, https://sites.google.com/view/fleurieufolkfestival/home
