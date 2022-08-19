A prominent mural of a Southern Right whale and its calf is being given a fresh lease of life by the person who painted it.
Artist Barbary O'Brien, Middleton, was commissioned in 1994 to paint a mural of a Southern Right whale and a calf on the floor of Victor Harbor's Railway Goods Shed, which later became home to the South Australian Whale Centre.
Now that the Victor Harbor council is refurbishing the building to host both the city's visitor information centre and the whale centre, Barbary was approached to restore the mural.
"I'm delighted they recognised the antiquity of it," Barbary said.
"Normally these things get painted over."
According to the City of Victor Harbor, Southern Right whales visit Encounter Bay each winter between May and October, when they find the local waters to be relatively warmer than their summering grounds in the sub-Antarctic.
The annual migration to South Australia is a key part of the whales' breeding cycle. They come to either find a mate, or to give birth and raise their calves in the protected bays and coves.
The mural measures 15 metres long and eight metres wide. As part of the restoration, Barbary has remodelled the mural's subjects to be of Buttons, a Southern Right whale who has frequented the south coast over the years (she was spotted in the Encounter Bay whale nursery in 2013, 2017 and 2022), and her calf Bobby, who was first spotted in June.
Barbary was able to incorporate facial markings of each mammal into the mural by using drone footage of them. While Buttons was easier to depict as there was more footage available of her, Bobby - who is not quite so famous yet - required a bit more artistic license.
In the original version, Barbary used a water-based Solver Brite Glo acrylic paint to create the painting. It had since been covered in several layers of urethane, so a professional was called in to remove it before she got to work with restoring the mural, this time using Viponds exterior grade acrylic. Three coats of urethane will then be applied over the top to finish it.
An exact date of when the new-look site will open - and in turn be able to see Barbary's work - is yet to be set.
"I love it when projects get revisited; there's something magical about it," Barbary said.
"It's as relevant now as it was then."
She also acknowledged the power of the internet to draw interest in the mural. Back in 1994, it was barely a thing.
"There's so much more buzz around it online," she said.
Barbary moved to Middleton in 1989. As a keen surfer, she's had whales come up to her in the water.
"I would never approach a whale in the water, but I've had them come over and check me out," she said.
"I can feel their vibe and how gentle and aware they are of what's around them. I am so happy that they have come back now that whaling is no longer happening here, and that now they are appreciated and loved."
City of Victor Harbor acting chief executive officer, Karen Rokicinski, explained the decision to retain the mural.
"Council was eager to retain Barbary O'Brien's stunning mural which has been an iconic feature of the Railway Goods Shed for more than two decades," she said.
"Barbary's work restoring the mural will ensure it remains a prominent feature of the space, and many other historical elements of the building will also be preserved and celebrated as part of the redevelopment."
An exact date of when the building will open again will be confirmed in due course.
