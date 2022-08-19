Right before dawn breaks, artist Lindy Downing takes her dog Tilly for a walk through the dunes near the Murray Mouth to the coastline. Even though it's dark, there's always something that catches her eye - a squid, a box covered in barnacles, driftwood.
"There are all sorts of treasures that wash up," she said.
The Coorong and Lower Lakes - recognised as a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance - have always been part of Lindy's life; she grew up on 4000 acres of virgin bushland at Meningie, and has called Goolwa home for 30 years.
As such, she feels a sense of custodianship of the area - in particular its wildlife - and a duty to educate people about it. She does this through art, and will focus on a theme of The Coorong's creatures at Art@Goolwa's A Decade of Creativity exhibition for the South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
"It's coming into spring time; a time to celebrate creation," Lindy said.
Among the subjects she'll depict are birds, jumping spiders and swamp rats. She started taking photographs of birds around the Goolwa Channel and Lake Alexandrina more than 20 years ago as their numbers dropped with the millennium drought.
"I could not imagine the birds being lost; it was a horror," she said.
"I was into painting at the time but I had to swap the paintbrushes for a camera because I just wouldn't have the time to paint everything."
When the water returned in 2010, she continued this work, noting how precious life is and the need to protect and nurture it.
"I do what I do to draw awareness of our creatures; not just birds but all creatures."
She explained how art can drive change in people.
"It helps to generate a curiosity, and from that, awareness, and then a learning, and finally a desire to protect - that's the desired outcome for art."
Lindy was one of the founding members of the Art@Goolwa co-operative, which turned 10 this year.
"It gives me the opportunity to have my work on display and be appreciated by the public, and also have the support of fellow artists in the collective to share the logistics of exhibiting," she said.
SALA is Australia's largest open access visual arts festival. This year's event will include more than 600 venues and 9000 artists.
Alongside the individual events, a SALA Hub at the Queen's Theatre from August 17-21 will feature a special 25th anniversary exhibition, a five-day drawing marathon, walking tours, masterclasses and workshops.
SALA Festival runs from August 1-31. salafestival.com
