Investigator students enjoy Science Week

Students at Investigator College have enjoyed a week full of excitement and experiments to celebrate National Science Week (13-21 August).
To inspire school aged children to take an interest in science the Australian National University created a special STEM box full of experiments to send out to schools around the country.
Almost 40 per cent of these boxes were sent to regional schools, including Victor Harbor's Investigator College.
Middle and Senior Teacher Renee Drew ordered the free STEM box hoping to get some inspiration for activities that could be run during the week.
"Science Week activities were open to the whole school (R-12)," she said.
"A number of year 10 science and year 11 biology students helped run some of the activities. It was amazing to see the senior students interacting and helping with the junior students."
The boxes included items like bouncy balls, marshmallows, paint brushes, peppermints and spaghetti which were used in 16 different experiments.
Each experiment came with instructions, including a video explanation, and they covered everything from engineering and physics to biology.
Ms Drew said the box provided the students with challenges and activities to engage with the facets of STEM and would be used in further science programs.
"Many of the activities the box contains require a longer time to perform, so I will be sharing the information and resources with other teachers at the school," she said.
"For example, year sevens are investigating the effect of gravity; one of the STEM activities is to investigate the effect of gravity on surface tension of water.
"Another example where the box will be used, is in Environmental Science; the box provided a TDS (total dissolved solids) meter - this will be used when the enviro students test the quality of water in a nearby wetland."
Brianna Maclean, who organises the program at ANU's College of Science said the STEM boxes came about when the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions to normal schooling.
"Kids were schooling from home and we were all working from home and our usual outreach activities were cancelled. So we put together the STEM boxes which included experiments that could be completed with household items that could be delivered to schools. We also use recyclable items wherever possible to reduce waste." she said.
"[The STEM boxes] give students the chance to engage in science that they might not have otherwise had the opportunity to engage with."
Doctor at the National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science Merryn McKinnon said disruptions caused by the pandemic could mean some regional students were disadvantaged.
According to the latest data, the average 15-year-old from remote Australia is around one and a half years behind their city counterparts in science.
Dr McKinnon said the STEM boxes filled a gap and helped fix the limited access to resources and programs regionally compared with students in the city.
"Rather than making the students go where the science is, these STEM boxes are helping to take the science to the students," she said.
"If we want the best and brightest studying science, we need to make sure young students in the regions aren't missing out."
Ms Drew said the week was a success and the students enjoyed taking part in the activities provided in the box.
"Science is all around us. The week provides the opportunity to show off some cool science experiments to spark the curiosity and interest of our students in one or many of the areas in Science," she said.
