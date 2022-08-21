Ramindjeri Ruwi celebrated on the Wild South Coast Way

Ramindjeri Ruwi (Country) and dreaming stories have been celebrated through a new app that allows users to immerse themselves in local Aboriginal culture as they hike the Wild South Coast Way.
The SA National Parks Tours app has a traditional welcome and farewell to Ramindjeri Ruwi and shares the creation story of Kondoli and Wururi.
It was developed in partnership with Ramindjeri Elder Mark Koolmatrie, Ngarrindjeri linguist and artist Kyla McHughes and grandson of the late Ramindjeri Elder Henry Rankine, Jamie Rankine.
Mr Koolmantrie said a lot of language, stories and knowledge had been lost and the project had been able to bring a lot of history back to life.
"It has brought our identity to the forefront. It has strengthened me and my family, and I know it will do the same for our people, because it is a celebration of who we are," he said.
"I'm incredibly proud of everyone who has helped to create such a rich record of Ramindjeri and Ngarrindjeri language and stories."
The Wild South Coast Way hike begins near Granite Island at Victor Harbor and travels through Newland Head and Deep Creek Conservation Parks before finishing at Cape Jervis.
The app provides users with reflections and meditations on traditional life and has the largest collection of free audio recordings of Ngarrindjeri language.
Mr Koolmantrie said it was exciting that generations of people would hear these stories and experience language on Ramindjeri Ruwi.
"The app allows us to honour our oral tradition of sharing stories in a way that connects with people in today's world," he said
"I hope that the app helps walkers engage in mi:wi kungulun (deep listening and reflecting) while on Ramindjeri Ruwi. This is the foundation for a strong connection to Ruwi, to self and to others. This is truly walking in the footsteps of our ancestors."
National Parks and Wildlife Service rangers Paul Unsworth, Genki Kondo and Coral Marsden also feature on the tour, providing insights on the unique plants, animals and experiences along the trail.
State Minister for Climate, Environment and Water Susan Close said the South Australian Government was committed to honouring the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal people who have played a pivotal role in managing our landscapes for thousands of years.
"We are putting Traditional Owners at the forefront of our parks network, and ensuring their stories are an integral part of visitor experiences," she said.
"This wonderful new initiative is a way in which we can help to share knowledge of the land that surrounds the Wild South Coast Way, allowing visitors to be their own tour guides."
The SA National Parks Tours app contains options for visually or hearing impaired visitors and multilingual support is also provided, with 27 languages supported.
The project was made possible by working closely with the Ngarrindjeri Aboriginal Corporation (NAC) and Ramindjeri and Ngarrindjeri artists.
