Ramindjeri Ruwi celebrated on the Wild South Coast Way

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 22 2022 - 12:51am, first published August 21 2022 - 11:36pm
People exploring the Wild South Coast Way can now discover the stories of Ramindjeri Ruwi. Picture: Sophie Conlon

Ramindjeri Ruwi (Country) and dreaming stories have been celebrated through a new app that allows users to immerse themselves in local Aboriginal culture as they hike the Wild South Coast Way.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

