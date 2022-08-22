The Times

It was do or die for Great Southern Football League's Men's A's Round 18

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 22 2022 - 4:17am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP, UP, AND AWAY! Mt Compass ended their 2022 campaign with a big win over the Yankalilla Tigers. Picture: Matt Welch.

It was do or die for three teams in Round 18 of the Great Southern Football League's Men's A Grade competition and if they wanted to see September action, they needed to produce a big win.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.