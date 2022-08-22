It was do or die for three teams in Round 18 of the Great Southern Football League's Men's A Grade competition and if they wanted to see September action, they needed to produce a big win.
Kicking off at 2:30pm on Saturday, August 20, it was the Mt Compass Bulldogs hosting the Yankalilla Tigers.
Advertisement
With both teams out of finals contention for 2022, this was a good game for either side to get a win and head into next season with some momentum.
The Tigers looked up and about early on. They slotted 5.1 ( 31) but had the Doggies nipping at their heels at the end of the first quarter, 4.2 (26).
It was a tight affair in the first half of the second quarter with both teams looking accurate from long range. The battle was fierce and the Mt Compass crowd were doing everything possible to help get their team a win.
The hometown love got the Bulldogs on a roll and heading into the half they had themselves a nice little cushion. 10.7 (67) to 6.3 (39).
Mt Compass came out of the third looking like they wanted to end their 2022 season with a win. They broke open the game by the end of the third 15.12 (102) to 7.5 (47).
When the final siren for 2022 sounded for Mt Compass and Yankalilla, it was the Bulldogs with a big win over the Tigers. 16.15 (111) to 7.6 (48).
Best Bulldogs: Tom Dix, Shane Heatley, Adam Hunter, Klaus Simons, Brandon Mckenzie and Bailey Hann.
Fiercest Tigers: Matthew Wilson, Samuel Crawford, Angus Weir, Jesse Fitzgerald, Ayden Duke and Aaron Smith.
It was then over to Goolwa Oval with the Magpies hosting the Langhorne Creek Hawks who had everything to play for.
The Hawks needed a win to keep their spot in the final five and the Magpies were looking to crush their hopes.
Langhorne Creek was not too muck around with this opportunity. Bursting out the gates they hit the lead ending the first on 6.3 (39) to 1.0 (6).
Continuing that scoreboard pressure from the first quarter, the Hawks continued growing their lead and by halftime it was 9.6 (60) to 2.3 (15).
Smashing open the flood gates in the third, Langhorne Creek nearly doubled their halftime score to really swoop onto the game and have control. 17.11 (113) to 2.4 (16).
The Maggies showed some fight and honour in the final quarter slotting home four, but Langhorne Creek had done their part to stay in the final five. They now needed to wait on two games to see if they'd be in the September finals action. 27.15 (177) to 6.4 (40).
High Flying Hawks: David Warren, Troy Blackwell, Brodie O'Dea, Caleb Howell, Matt Tonkin and Malakai Kartinyeri.
Mightiest Maggies: Jaid Cooper, Dene McKinlay, Rory Hausser, Daniel Fry, Leo Harrison and Frazer Hayward.
Advertisement
Battling for their September hopes, it was the Strathalbyn Roosters hosting the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks.
With their beaks scratching the surface of a top five finish, the first quarter saw the Roosters give it everything to the Mudlarks. The homeside trailed by two at the end of the first. 5.3 (33) to 5.1 (31).
Making their move in the second, Strath regained the lead and heading into the halftime break looked confident they could get the job done. 9.3 (57) to 7.4 (46).
The Mudlarks came out of the big break to hold the Roosters goalless, but heading into the final term it was still anyone's game. 11.5 (71) to 9.7 (61).
With it all to play for, the Roosters charged back and when the final siren sounded, the final game of the 2022 season for Strathalbyn ended in a draw. 15.9 (99) 15.9 (99). They fell short by one point, but also needed a percentage booster to make the fifth and final spot over Encounter Bay.
A great showing against a top three side in Myponga and something to build off for next season.
Advertisement
Roosters Best: Marc Elliott, Tom Redden, Xavier Redden, Ben Simounds, Lachlan Butler and Riley Clamp.
Slickest for Sellicks: Thomas Carroll, Scott Ogilvie, Ryan Kelly, Ben Kennedy, Anthony Kempster and Luke Whitford.
After a promising late season surge and getting to fourth on the ladder, it was the Victor Harbor Roos at home now battling to keep their season alive against a very tough Willunga Demons squad.
The Roos needed a big win for any chance to make the final five and after the first quarter, scores were deadlocked at 3.2 (20), 3.2 (20).
Willunga started to get a lead, but nowhere near a comfortable one. Heading into the halftime break the Dees held a 10 point lead over the hometown Roos. 8.3 (51) to 6.5 (41).
The Dees went on to further their lead at the end of the third and held a 21 point lead. 10.9 (69) to 7.6 (48).
Advertisement
The Victor Harbor Roo's 2022 season came to an end with a 18.11 (119) to 8.9 (57) defeat at the crimson hands of the Willunga Dees.
Red Hot Dees: Cameron Hutchens, Darcy Scott, Harrison Mills, Danny Juckers, Brad Haskett and Tyson Hoffmann.
Rampaging Roos: Jesse McKinnon, Rhys Bartram, Dylan Kleinig, James Mulhern, Samuel Basham and Zachary Dowling.
The final game for round 18 was the undefeated McLaren Eagles flying over to Encounter Bay.
The Bays were holding a top four spot on the ladder, but the Eagles wanted to flex their muscle before heading into finals.
At the end of the first McLaren held a 21 point lead over The Bays. 3.4 (22) to 0.1 (1).
Advertisement
Really grinding in the talons, the Eagles had a dominant lead heading into the halftime break. 11.6 (72) 0.3 (3).
The Eagles didn't let up and heading into the final term, the team to beat had a 16.8 (104) to 2.6 (18) lead.
As the final siren sounded, the McLaren Eagles finished the regular 2022 season undefeated and showed just why with a 25.9 (159) to 3.6 (24) victory.
Eagles best: Brett Ellis, Lachlan Mathews, Codey Ellison, Sam Lawrie, Jamie Smith and Alex Moyle.
Best of the Bays: Andrew Fyfe, Cory Gamble, Patrick McInerney, Lachlan Williams, Tyson Neale and Callum Tonkin.
The big loss pushes Encounter Bay back to fifth and with the Hawks big win, they leap frog from sixth to fourth on the ladder.
Advertisement
The first qualifying final will take place on Saturday, August 27 at Mt Compass Oval at 2:30pm between the Willunga Demons and Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks.
The first elimination final will see Langhorne Creek against Encounter Bay at McLaren Vale Sports Complex at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 28.
McLaren Eagles have a week off before their finals kick into gear.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.