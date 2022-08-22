Jobs as mayors and councillors on South Coast councils are up for grabs with nominations now open for the November local government elections.
Voters in Alexandrina and Victor Harbor will choose a councillors and a mayor, while in Yankalilla a council will be voted in from which a mayor will be chosen.
The Times has reached out to all mayors and councillors to ask whether they will be running again, with a number laying out their plans.
Potential new councillors have also been encouraged to put their hand up for the poll as work is done to increase diversity at the local-government level in South Australia.
Anybody can nominate as long as they are an Australian citizen and eligible to vote in the council region in which they plan to run.
Electoral Commission SA Director of Communications James Trebilcock said around 1500 South Australians would nominate for the 224 council or mayoral positions in the election.
"This is an opportunity for individuals who want to shape a range of policies and decisions that impact the future of their local community to stand up," he said.
Nominations opened on August 23 and close at noon on Tuesday, September 6.
For more information, visit www.councilelections.sa.gov.au
Incumbent Mayor Moira Jenkins has indicated she hopes to lead the city for another four-years after serving one term as mayor and one as a councillor.
There will be nine councillors and a mayor chosen to represent the entire City of Victor Harbor, which does not have a ward system.
Nick Hayles, a two-term councillor, has indicated he will run against Dr Jenkins for the mayor's role.
Carol Schofield has said she will run for council again and is hoping to secure a third term.
Marilyn Henderson, Andrew Robertson and David Kemp - who each both served one term - hope to retain their seats.
Brayden Mann has not yet decided if he will re-nominate.
Tim Glazbrook will step down from council after serving for two terms, While Bryan Littlely will step down after one.
Mayor Keith Parkes hopes to retain his position in a new-look Alexandrina Council, which will have fewer wards and councillors post the election.
Currently, the Alexandrina Council has five wards with 11 councillors and the mayor, but this will change when a new council is voted in on November 10.
The council will switch to three wards with nine councillors and the mayor.
The new wards will be the North, South and West Wards, with each ward having three council representatives.
The Nangkita Kuitpo and Port Elliot Middleton Wards will combine to form the West Ward; the Angus Bremer ward will split, with part of it joining the Strathalbyn Ward to become the North Ward and the other half joining the Goolwa Hindmarsh Island Ward to become the South Ward.
Mayor Parkes has held the role for the past two terms, with current elected member Bronwyn Lewis, who has served one term on council, also indicating she will run for mayor.
Members who have indicated they are standing again are:
John Carter, Melissa Rebbeck, Michael Farrier and James Stewart will be stepping down at the end of the term.
The Times has yet to hear from Karyn Bradford or Craig Maidment on their plans.
A new mayor is set to be chosen from councillors elected for Yankalilla after the results of the November 10 poll are known.
Current Mayor Simon Rothwell, who has served as a councillor for three terms, said there was a high chance he would re-nominate for council.
The District Council of Yankalilla has two wards - Field and Light.
Five councillors represent Light Ward, which includes the townships of Yankalilla, Normanville, and Carrickalinga, four councillors are in Field Ward, which covers the rest of the district.
Members who plan to re-nominate include:
Bruce Splisbury has indicated that he would step down after serving two terms on council.
Former mayor Glen Rowlands and Light Ward representative Alistair Christie are yet to make a decision on renominating.
Do you plan to nominate for your local council? Please let us know at sophie.conlon@austcommunitymedia.com.au or editor@victorharbortimes.com.au
