Governments' spending on drug treatments good, but much more needed

When government looks at the "ice" or methamphetamine crisis, they probably see an issue that is dark, uncompromising and not a source of votes.
How else do you explain the under-funding of drug treatment programs around Australia?
The state and federal governments pour millions into fighting the substance abuse afflicting society.
But, in reality, probably 10 times that investment is needed to make a dent in the problem.
We are talking of the need for tens of millions of dollars more to be spent in the war on drugs.
How do you put a value on saving an user from a downward spiral into crime and mental illness and possibly death?
Let taxpayers' dollars be diverted to a cause that benefits everyone as well as closing the "black market" where dealers ply their trade.
The state government is commendably taking up the cause, but would know that more could be done. As usual there are budgetary pressures and often health is cut before any other department.
Families affected by a loved one's drug use will receive more vital support and counselling under a million-dollar election commitment funding boost.
Family Drug Support will deliver new and expanded services to meet growing demand around SA, including extra support groups, increased telephone support, and more workshops and training in the country.
The group will hire an extra full-time staff member to provide one-on-one counselling support.
There are seven face-to-face and two online support groups, allowing families affected by drugs and alcohol to start their path to recovery.
The organisation will now expand support groups to five new areas, starting with three extra metropolitan groups in Willunga, Modbury and the Holdfast Bay area, followed by at least two more groups to be set up in the country in 2023-24.
Existing support groups are in Port Augusta, Leabrook, Elizabeth, Thebarton, Brompton, Hallett Cove and Lyndoch.
Family Drug Support chief executive officer Tony Trimingham hailed the announcement as a "great day" for families.
"It is hard to explain the difficulties faced by families when someone they love and care for develops problems with alcohol or other drugs," he said.
"It is such a private and heavy burden they bear."
Drugs are a multi-billion-dollar problem ,,, we must find more dollars to fight it.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
