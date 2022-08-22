Police concerned with number of Fleurieu drink drivers

A string of drivers caught drink driving over the weekend in the Hills Fleurieu Local Service Area have left Police disappointed and worried about the safety of other road users.
About 12.30am on Friday, August 19, police stopped a 33-year-old man from Second Valley for a breath test. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.115, which is more than double the legal limit. He also had his young son in the car with him at the time. He was reported for drink driving and breaching his provisional licence and will be summoned to appear in court at a later date.
Just after 4pm on Friday, August 19, police stopped a motorist on Gawler Street at Mount Barker after he was spotted using a mobile phone. The driver, a 25-year-old Maccelsfield man, had a breath test where he blew a reading of 0.063. He received a fine for drink driving and using a mobile phone.
Just before 7pm on the same evening, a driver from Totness was issued an infringement notice for drink driving after he provided a positive breath test of 0.070. He was stopped whilst he was driving on Totness Road at Totness.
Just after 2am on Saturday, August 20, on Mawson Road at Meadows, police stopped a 19-year-old man from Strathalbyn. The driver had a blood alcohol content of 0.147. He was reported for drink driving and speeding. He was issued an immediate loss of licence and he will appear in court at a later date.
About 8.40pm on the same day, police stopped a 38-year-old driver from McLaren Vale. He took a breath test which came back with result of 0.093. He was issued a six month immediate loss of licence and his vehicle was impounded for 28 days.
