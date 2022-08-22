The last games in the minor round of the Great Southern Netball Association have been played and now the top teams have their sights on the finals.
Saturday, August 20, delivered perfect weather for the league teams to get out and go their hardest for their last opportunity to show what they are made of before the finals start.
Goolwa v Langhorne Creek
The Langhorne Creek girls travelled to Goolwa confident in a win for their last game of the minor round.
Goolwa showed up ready to fight for the win, but couldn't get ahead through the game as the away team took control.
For their final game of the season Goolwa finished at 37 goals and Langhorne Creek came out on top with 55 goals.
Mount Compass v Yankalilla
After a stellar performance in the last minor round the Mount Compass league team will move onto the second semi finals.
They played Yankalilla who have struggled for wins all season, and this week was no different.
At the final whistle Mount Compass had scored 44 goals, while Yankalilla was sitting behind with 30.
Strathalbyn v Myponga
Strathalbyn hosted the round 18 game against Myponga, who jumped at the chance to take the win in what was their last game of the season.
The away team fought hard to get their third win of the season, they quickly pulled ahead and left Strathalbyn behind.
Strathalbyn ended the game with 43 goals scored and Myponga came out on top with 60 goals, their highest score this season.
Victor Harbor v Willunga
Willunga travelled to Victor Harbor to play what could be a preliminary or grand final preview.
It was a tight scoring game with both teams fighting to get ahead. It was neck and neck for most of the game and came down to the final moments.
Victor Harbor lost the match with only one point in it, the final score was Victor harbor to Willunga 59.
Finals preview
Saturday, August 27 will see the start of the finals rounds played at Strathalbyn.
McLaren Vale and Willunga will play at 3pm on court 1. Mount Compass and Victor Harbor will play at 3pm on court 2.
