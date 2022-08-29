A councillor has refused to cast a vote at the latest Alexandrina Council Meeting, which has resulted in the mayor issuing a warning.
At the meeting on Monday, August 15, the final two agenda items discussed by the council were Code of Conduct matters centred on Councillor Bronwyn Lewis.
Cr Lewis is on extended leave and was absent from the meeting.
The investigation into the Code of Conduct revolves around several social media posts Cr Lewis made about the Goolwa Wharf Revitalisation Project, Sugars Beach, Goolwa Port Elliot Magpies and the Goolwa Community Centre.
The recommendation included that Cr Lewis had been found to:
This move was carried and as the council is set to head into caretaker mode before local elections, there were several questions asked by Nangkita Ward Councillor Bill Coomans.
"The person accused is allowed to make a statement before council actually considers the matter," Cr Coomans said.
"The convention is that in all these previous cases, the person accused is allowed to make a statement first. Cr Lewis is on a leave of absence for one reason or another. It could be a sensitive reason why she's not here.
"In a normal course of events, she would be asked to make a statement, leave the chamber and the elected members would then consider the matter and come to a conclusion. This is not happening here.
"I think this should be deferred to next time."
Cr Rex Keily said that there had been an adequate time for Cr Lewis to respond.
"Cr Lewis had the opportunity to represent herself. If she chose to say something, she could have said it here and it would be here in this paper. So I don't think that's a valid argument," he said.
"I think we need to proceed with the motion as stated."
Cr Coomans said that he thought a point of order was important as "he did not intend to vote on this."
Alexandrina Council's Responsible Officer, Vanessa Davidson, then addressed council and Cr Cooman's questions, claiming she believed all relevant materials were in the papers in the councillor's hands.
"Sorry, Mayor Parkes, I'm still not satisfied, so I will not be voting," Cr Coomans said.
Mayor Parkes said: "And I will remind you that you have an obligation to vote. You don't have a choice. I don't get any pleasure out of doing this either."
When voting on the matter, Cr Coomans still refused to vote.
"Cr Coomans, you are required by law to vote,'' Mayor Parkes said.
"There is a requirement to vote. Sorry, I didn't make the rules."
Mr Coomans said: "I guess I stand by what I said before. However, I am not satisfied that all the material that should been tabled in the report has been provided, in which case I say again Clause 18 of the procedures allows me not to vote at all and I am using that Clause 18.''
Mayor Parkes responded by saying that Cr Coomans' decision not to vote would be recorded in the minutes and in the report to the Ombudsman.
The recommendation was carried, a division was called and Cr Coomans didn't register a vote once again. The recommendation was carried.
Cr Lewis is now suspended from holding a CEO Officer Performance position for the performance review panel remainder of the current term.
Cr Lewis responded to the ordeal and explained her side to The Times.
"The code of conduct was because I rang a General Manager and checked on her welfare after the staff had been told the chief executive officer would not be renewing his contract," Cr Lewis said.
"The particular General Manager was on a rolling contract and had not and still has not had a proper recruitment process so I was worried for her health.
"Her assistant returned my call, the content of my message transposed in the report and it was clear that the staff member knew what my message was from the conversation. I returned her call because I did not want the staff member to get into trouble.
"The staff member clearly stated she did not make the complaint.
"The conversation ended on a very jolly note and the staff member continues to go out of her way to be nice to me, so I believe the complaint is fabricated to make a kind gesture - caring for staff welfare - into something it categorically was not.
"The complainant's push to have me removed from the CEO performance panel had nothing to do with the panel. I have in fact reported another person on that panel for breach of confidence which is still with the ombudsman.
"The council lawyers chose to include verbal, unsubstantiated claims and yet refused to accept my written evidence or interview any of the people involved.
"Neither my response nor my lawyer's response was tabled."
