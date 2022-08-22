The Times

Cape Jervis hosts successful lawn mower racing meet

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 22 2022 - 7:27am, first published 5:56am
Mud and dirt were flying and sounds of revving engines filled the air at Cape Jervis for the third Cut it at the Cape lawn mower races.

SC

