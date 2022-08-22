Mud and dirt were flying and sounds of revving engines filled the air at Cape Jervis for the third Cut it at the Cape lawn mower races.
On Saturday, August 20, more than 1000 people came out to enjoy a day of family fun and to witness the unusual sight of ride-on lawn mower racing.
Advertisement
The day was full of action as racers gave it their all to have success in their heats.
Read more:
The event was run through the South Australian Lawn Mower Racing Association (SALMRA) and was the fifth meet in the 2022 championships.
The weather was perfect, and competitors were complimentary of the state of the track, which had been set up in the week prior to the event on Ransford Street, Cape Jervis.
Before the event, organiser Luke Royans said the track was a bit tighter than others that SALMRA would visit and this was evident with multiple competitors hitting the hay bale barriers on the bends.
The next event on the SALMRA calendar will be at Coonalpyn on Sunday, October 2.
For more information visit https://www.salmra.com.au/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.