The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Alexandrina Council have discussed the motion of extending Strathalbyn's Pool hours

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 23 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Alexandrina Council are taking serious consideration into extending Strathalbyn's Pool hours for swimmers seeking a 10 month extension to operating hours.

Alexandrina Council are taking serious consideration into extending Strathalbyn's Pool hours for swimmers seeking a 10 month extension to operating hours.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.