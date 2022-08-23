Alexandrina Council are taking serious consideration into extending Strathalbyn's Pool hours for swimmers seeking a 10 month extension to operating hours.
At the Monday, August 15 council meeting, a motion for a season extension and operating hours for the Strathalbyn Swimming Pool was moved by councillor Craig Maidment.
"I've been asked by the petitioners to seek a definitive answer to whether or not the Strathalbyn Community Pool season can be extended to 10 months," Cr Maidment said.
"If they can't get that, there could be a compromise, but they want this to be considered seriously for the next Quarterly Budget Review."
Cr Rex Keilly said the extension could help young keen swimmers honing their craft.
"Victor Harbor based swimmers that use the Strathalbyn pool, it's too far away and if they're wanting to improve their style, they've got quite a big distance to travel after school," Cr Keilly said.
"It's late by the time they get home and they're very keen to have the pool hours extended. I'm very happy to support Cr Maidement's motion."
Not everyone was sold immediately on the motion. Cr Michael Farrier had several questions relating to costs.
"The officer's comments talk about the operating costs for the six month season to be $300,000. That's in the Summer. Why is it then in the Winter, during colder months, which is four months only $101,000?" Cr Farrier said.
"The numbers don't quite add up somehow."
Cr Bill Coomans also questioned the costs and the amount of people looking to use the pool during the proposed extended hours.
"This $300,000 through the Summer and the $101,000 for the extra four months, it's 20 people according to the report who would be using it," Cr Coomans said.
"The Plant Room can't cope with it in Winter time and the current hours are consistent with other pools opening times.
"I don't think I can support this, even on environmental grounds, I think this is a negative."
Cr Maidment explained costs and the people looking to use the facility.
"To my understanding the extra $101,000, the pool would not be open all day, only the mornings," Cr Maidment said.
"They would put covers on the pool and that would help retain the heat. It's not open as long during the day as it would be during the Summer months.
"You wouldn't get afternoon swimming, only the morning for lap swimmers and anyone seeking to rehabilitate for injuries. Also the Swimming club. There would be more than 20 using the pool."
Mayor Keith Parkes said he was also aware of people driving from Goolwa to Strathalbyn to use the pool.
"They go to Strathalbyn to use the pool, because it's a 50m pool," Mayor Parkes said.
"They get very upset when it's not open even in Winter."
The motion was carried and petitioners who raised the report will now see council advising them on the future possibility and will be given serious consideration at the next Quarterly Budget Review.
