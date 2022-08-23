Medical students' rural gigs help encourage moves to the country

Nursing student Sarah Sheedy could see herself moving to the country after doing a placement in Goolwa.
"It seemed like a really stable, life long career," she said.
Medical and nursing students have been encouraged study outside of the city to boost the number of staff who stay in the country.
Pressure on the Fleurieu health care system has increased with the recent closing of a Yankalilla doctors surgery and a doctor shortage across the region. This is likely to increase as international doctors, who would normally work in rural areas, gravitate to metro practices under new rules.
Ms Sheedy, a second year Flinders University nursing student, had previously completed a rural placement in the Riverland and was now on a four week placement in Goolwa.
She said the country placements allowed students to learn more than in a city rotation.
"It was really eye opening," Ms Sheedy said.
"You just see different things, working in hospitals, especially on placement in Adelaide hospitals you just get put in one specific area and you only see those things... whereas in rural you see everything all at once.
"You'll have palliative patients and paediatrics and heart patients, [you see] everything."
Ms Sheedy decided to study nursing as it was a career that would allow her to travel.
She has been working at ACH's West Park Residential Aged Care Home in Goolwa and it has given her an understanding on how working in aged care differed from a hospital.
ACH Group chief executive officer Frank Weits said they understood the vital role student placements played in enhancing the skills and confidence of South Australia's future medical workforce.
"Rural placements are an essential ingredient to learning about health care provision in Australia," he said.
"A rural placement enables a student to enhance their clinical skills, exposes them to new experiences and immerses them in country life and a close-knit community.
"We are proud to partner with universities and registered training organisations to enable students to undertake placements in ACH Group's Fleurieu and metropolitan residential care homes and community services, where they are supported and mentored."
He said that placements often lead to students moving into jobs.
"Placements often result in direct transition into our workforce as students experience firsthand the rewarding nature of working in aged care and the vast opportunities within the industry, especially in rural areas," Mr Weits said.
