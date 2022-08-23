A nearly 50 per cent spike in Fleurieu Peninsula rental prices combined with a housing shortage is deterring new workers from moving to the region, costing local businesses $201 million a year in lost productivity, a new report has found.
Renters on the Fleurieu Peninsula have been hit with an average 48 cent price rise in the past two years - the highest rental increase of five regional areas looked at in the study commissioned by Everybody's Home.
In the same period the number of available rental properties in the region had more than halved - deepening a long-term housing crisis - and the number of job vacancies had doubled.
People looking to move to regional areas, such as the Fleurieu Peninsula, were having to turn down offers, telling prospective bosses "they can't move to the community if they can't find a place to live".
The vacant jobs were costing Fleurieu businesses $201.3 million a year in reduced economic output - or $3.8 million a week.
The report commissioned by Everybody's Home - a national campaign fighting to fix housing shortages - looked at the Sunshine Coast (QLD), South Coast (NSW), Launceston (TAS), Fleurieu Peninsula and Geelong/Surf Coast (VIC).
It found people renting in the Fleurieu were paying, on average, 48 per cent more than in March 2020.
National spokesperson for the Everybody's Home campaign Kate Colvin said the lack of affordable housing was a deep economic and social crisis.
The report found a connection between housing costs and job vacancies, with a lack of affordable housing undermining employers' ability to attract staff.
"The inability to find a rental and eye watering rent increases for the few places available is deterring people from taking up jobs in regional communities," Ms Colvin said.
"Employers tell us constantly that prospective employees tell them they can't move to the community if they can't find a place to live."
On the Fleurieu 38 percent of low income households were experiencing severe rental stress, a 20 point increase since March 2020, the report found.
Job vacancies have more than doubled, with 426 jobs available in 2020 and 932 vacancies in July 2022. In the same period the number of available rental properties has more than halved.
In June 2022 for every four jobs vacancies on the Fleurieu there was only one available rental property.
Ms Colvin said the connection between housing and jobs needed to be at the forefront of the agenda for the federal government's upcoming Jobs and Skills Summit.
"Our completely lopsided housing system is choking off the economic potential of regional Australia," she said.
"Expanding social and affordable housing by building an additional 25,000 new dwellings per year would give people on modest incomes more choice.
"It would relieve serious pressure on our housing system and give regional communities the chance to flourish economically.
"We need a better balanced housing system that supports social inclusion and fosters economic growth. The housing needs of Australian workers warrant serious attention at the employment summit."
