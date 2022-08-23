The Times
Home Truths

Fleurieu Peninsula's housing, worker crisis costing businesses $201m a year

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:45am, first published August 23 2022 - 8:00pm
Rental prices on the Fleurieu Peninsula have risen by almost 50 per cent since March 2020. Picture: Shutterstock

A nearly 50 per cent spike in Fleurieu Peninsula rental prices combined with a housing shortage is deterring new workers from moving to the region, costing local businesses $201 million a year in lost productivity, a new report has found.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

