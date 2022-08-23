The Times
Victor Harbor's, Noah Maley has won the Pacific Hockey League Championship and represented Australia all in 2022

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
August 23 2022
Victor Harbor's, Noah Maley has won the Pacific Hockey League Championship and represented Australia all in 2022. What an upcoming talent! Photo: Hugh Whittle Photography.

Growing up overseas, he fell in love with the national game and honed his impressive skills over Canadian ice.

