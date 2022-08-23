Growing up overseas, he fell in love with the national game and honed his impressive skills over Canadian ice.
Now this Fleurieu Peninsula based grinder with a great flow has recently helped put Ice Hockey in the foreminds of South Australians by winning the Pacific Hockey League (PHL) championship with his teammates.
Victor Harbor's Noah Maley recently won the PHL championship with the Adelaide Avalanche and he also recently represented the country in Mexico.
It's been a long passionate ride so far in Noah's hockey career and it all started when he strapped on the skates in his homeland.
"I originally grew up in Canada and we had a local outdoor rink nearby where dad and I would go skating," Noah said.
"I learnt how to skate there. It wasn't until I was 10 before I played my first actual game of ice hockey from there I fell in love.
"I played three seasons in Canada before moving to Australia and have since played another six seasons here."
It wasn't too long after hitting the Fleurieu Peninsula shores that Noah was right back into playing the game he loves.
"In Australia I have played for several teams including: the Adelaide Jokers A grade and premier league sides, Adelaide Generals U21, SA State u16, SA State u19, Adelaide Xtreme and now the Adelaide Avalanche," he said.
"Over the past few years I have been training with the Adelaide Adrenaline, but sadly that league was unable to go ahead due to COVID restrictions.
"This year ice hockey in Australia has blown up again with the new PHL. I was lucky enough to be selected into the Avalanche and took part in tryouts at the beginning of the season to secure my spot."
After difficult years on the ice for the Avalanche, this 2021 championship means a lot to the team, Noah and his teammates after all the hard work they've put in to turn it all around.
"It was unreal to win the cup this year," Noah said.
"Over the past few years Adelaide as a national team has really struggled. Their last competitive season (pre-covid) the side went 0-28.
"To be able to turn that around in the space of three years and to create a competitive side that was able to win the cup, it meant a lot.
"It was amazing to finally be able to give back to the ice hockey community in Adelaide and give them a win for all their support and belief.
"We had over 100 fans make the trip up to Melbourne to watch us and to see their reaction and pride when we won was the best feeling of it all.
"It's exciting to see the sport grow as we take the first steps and hopefully these develop into something that can improve and grow ice hockey skills, gameplay, and public awareness in Australia.
"It also goes to show how the commitment from players and the amazing work of our coaches and management Sami Mantere (head coach) and Graham Charbonneau and Greg Oddy (team managers) can create something pretty special."
On July 22 till July 30, Noah pulled on the green and gold and headed over to Mexico to represent Australia in the National Junior Men's team. It will be an experience that he won't soon forget and will look to revisit in his promising ice hockey career.
"The first time you ever pull on an Australian jersey is something you will never forget," Noah said.
"It's amazing to look down and see the green and gold, it definitely puts things into perspective.
"We came home with the Bronze Medal defeating Israel 1-0 in a tightly contested game. Mexico was an amazing place to visit and their hockey fans were some of the loudest I have ever played in front of. It was amazing playing against them.
"I hope to represent Australia again in the upcoming U20 championship next year and continue to play for the Avalanche and push for another championship next year.
"I couldn't do all this without a great circle and family. I just want to thank Sean Baker from PEAQ Strength and Conditioning, Steve Frasca from Mind in Movement Physiotherapy, Sam and Amelia from Egan Builders, Anita Grace my personal sponsor, David Caire from Harvest Time and my family."
