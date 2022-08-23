The Times

Warland Reserve set to shine with Harbor Lights

Updated August 24 2022 - 11:47pm, first published August 23 2022 - 11:30pm
For the first time Illuminate Adelaide is making its way to Victor Harbor to transform Warland Reserve with a collection of immersive installations, lighting, and mind-blowing projections.

