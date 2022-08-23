Warland Reserve set to shine with Harbor Lights

For the first time Illuminate Adelaide is making its way to Victor Harbor to transform Warland Reserve with a collection of immersive installations, lighting, and mind-blowing projections.
Now in its second year the festival has expanded from the city, visiting regional areas across the state, including Victor Harbor.
City of Victor Harbor Deputy Mayor, Nick Hayles said it was exciting that the town would light up and play host to the show, Harbor Lights.
"I love that Victor Harbor is an increasingly popular regional destination for events, and our proximity to Adelaide means both locals and visitors to the Fleurieu can come and take in the work of award-winning artists being projected across our foreshore," he said.
"I encourage everyone if they're visiting from Adelaide, or anywhere else, to make a weekend of it and check out everything on offer across the Fleurieu Peninsula right now. With both the Fleurieu Food and SALA Festivals bringing our region to life, there's plenty to keep you busy!"
A highlight in the program will be artworks by internationally renowned Australian artist Craig Walsh.
Most notably his Monuments display which uses night-time projections to transform trees into impressive sculptural monuments.
For its Victor Harbor showing Monuments will celebrate the traditional owners of Ramindjeri Ngarrindjeri Ruwi (Country) and will show light displays featuring the likeness of Ramindjeri/Ngarrindjeri elder Mark Koolmatrie and Ramindjeri Narungga leader Cedric Varcoe.
The visit to our region, and other areas including Renmark and Mount Gambier, were part of the South Australian Tourism Commissions aim to shine a light on the state in winter and drive visitation across regional areas.
Minister for tourism Zoe Bettison said it was fantastic to be lighting up Victor Harbor on the back of a successful run in Adelaide, which brought 1.2 million visitors to the CBD
"It's the final of three regional activations of Illuminate Adelaide, after successful events in the Riverland and Limestone Coast which drew a combined 28,000 visitors. I'd encourage people to rug up and head to the Fleurieu to not only enjoy Harbor Lights but all of the incredible offerings across the region," she said.
Illuminate Adelaide co-founders and creative directors, Rachael Azzopardi and Lee Cumberlidge said they were delighted to launch Harbor Lights on Friday, August 26.
"The Fleurieu Peninsula is such a magnificent region to explore, and we are excited to share this final event in Illuminate Adelaide's 2022 program," they said.
Also excited for the event was Fleurieu Peninsula Tourism, tourism executive Dylan Beach, who said he could not wait to see Victor Harbor come alive for the special event.
"The foreshore of Victor Harbor has also seen some significant upgrade in the recent years, so it's fantastic to see Illuminate Adelaide, with the support of the South Australian Tourism Commission and Victor Harbor Council, come to the region and activate the area with some amazing technology and displays. It will bring something for everyone, and give visitors another reason to see the Fleurieu," he said.
The Harbor Lights program kicks off on Friday, August 26 and will run each night from 6-10pm at Warland Reserve until Sunday, September 11.
Other works that will feature in Harbor Lights include Affirmation Stations by Vans The Omega, Submergence by Squidsoup, and Under The Neon Sea and I Am Here by Carla O'Brien.
