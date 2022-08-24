The Times

Seasonal Bushfire Outlook Conference held at Adelaide Convention Centre

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:32am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPERTS IN THE FIELD: The conference was to give a seasonal outlook on fire risks from a national perspective, with fire agency chiefs and commissioners from each state and territories presenting their outlook for their jurisdiction. Picture: Matt Welch.

Australia's national seasonal fire potential for the upcoming warmer months has been discussed and explained by experts in the field.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.