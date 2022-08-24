The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Our Future

Goolwa Secondary College declared officially open

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goolwa Secondary College Principal Rebecca More, Year 8 student/ school captain Grace Andrew, Year 7 student/ school captain Corey Allsop and Labor/ State Minister for education, training and skills Blair Boyer. Picture: Sophie Conlon

The long wait is finally over for the Goolwa Secondary College community with the first public high school in the town now officially opened.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.