Goolwa Secondary College declared officially open

The long wait is finally over for the Goolwa Secondary College community with the first public high school in the town now officially opened.
Teachers, students and invited guests gathered on Wednesday, August 24, to see the site declared open by state minister for education and training Blair Boyer.
The school's first captains Grace Andrew, Year 8, and Corey Allsop, Year 7, kicked off the official ceremony and welcomed everyone to their school.
Drama teacher Joe Davidson ran the ceremony and explained the journey the school had taken since 2020 to get to this stage.
"Today is a special day, today we acknowledge the journey of transforming the former Investigator College site into the very first public high school in Goolwa," he said.
Principal Rebecca Moore said the creation of Goolwa Secondary College was a gift for everyone involved, the students, teachers, support staff, leadership team and to the wider Goolwa community.
"I feel incredibly privileged to be principal of this brand new secondary school," she said.
She explained it was her goal to create a school that challenged the status quo and re-imagined secondary education.
"Each staff member has been appointed because of their passion for learning, that is passion for their own learning and the learning of young people, regardless of their role in the college," she said.
"I am proud that [our staff] have commitment to innovation, to improvement, to creating a culture of high expectations for all. I am proud that they are committed to building a community to work with, for, and alongside students and parents."
Before unveiling the official plaque and opening the school, Mr Boyer acknowledged the work of the former Liberal government in beginning the project and said he was fortunate to be involved.
He was complimentary of Grace and Corey and excited that all the current students would play a part in shaping the schools future for generations to come.
Mr Boyer said it was important that access to world class educational facilities was available to regional students.
"Goolwa Secondary College is a much-needed addition to a popular region with increasing growth," he said.
"The importance of ensuring access to quality education, for every student in South Australia, particularly in our smaller communities, is vital as we need to ensure students have the learning spaces they need to reach their potential."
On Tuesday, August 30, the school will host an open day from 3.30-5pm, so the community can check out the new facility.
