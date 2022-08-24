The Times
GSFL Medal Count Presentation sees A Grade medal won by McLaren Eagle and Myponga Mudlark wins Reserves medal

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
Updated August 24 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 12:15pm
Ben Ellis from the McLaren Eagles has taken out the 2022 GSFL A Grade Sunday Mail Medal for the third time. Picture: Matt Welch.

The dust has settled on the minor 2022 Great Southern Football League (GSFL) season and before the red hot finals action takes place, one player has taken home the prestigious Sunday Mail Medal.

