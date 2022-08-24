The dust has settled on the minor 2022 Great Southern Football League (GSFL) season and before the red hot finals action takes place, one player has taken home the prestigious Sunday Mail Medal.
Held at McCracken Country Club Function Room on Wednesday, August 24 at 7pm, the 2022 A Grade and Reserves GSFL Medal Count Presentation was won by a Eagle A Grade and a Mudlark Reserve.
Ben Ellis from the McLaren Eagles took out the A Grade winning the Sunday Mail Medal and Daniel Macrow from the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks won the Reserves medal.
President of the GSFL, Terry Corcoran congratulated all teams involved with this season.
"It's been a trying time for all clubs due to the pandemic, but there have been so many great moments this season and not only in the men's league, but the women's league also," Mr Corcoran said.
"Congratulations to all players, coaches, club volunteers and everyone involved.
"We've had a successful year. 2022 has been an explementary year. Congratulations to all involved and we're looking forward to an even better 2023."
Before the presentation began, newest GSFL life member Willunga Football Club's, Jake Standfield was welcomed to the forever remembered club.
Mitch Portlock accepted the award on behalf of Jake who was unable to attend the event.
"He's a fantastic player coach. He's a special talent and plays a vital role for the Willunga Football Club," Mitch said.
The night then moved onto the Reserves Top Goal Kicker award and taking that home was the Langhorne Creek Hawk sniper, Graydon Brand.
Brand's acceptance speech was short and sweet.
"Thank you to the coach for putting me deep and to the lads for kicking it to me," Brand said.
It was then over to the 2022 Reserves Medal Count. Taking home the award for the second time running, on 22 points was Myponga/Sellicks Mudlark, Daniel Macrow.
McLaren Eagle Heathlambert finished second on 19 points and Matt Rogers from the Strathalbyn Roosters came third on 16 points.
"This was really unexpected, just like it was last year," Macrow said.
"I'd like to thank all the trainers and the volunteers at the club. I use more tape than anyone else in the league. I'd also like to thank my wife who looks after our three kids and good luck to everyone in the finals."
The GSFL Club of the Year award went to the Willunga Football Club. Willunga's Julie Clifton said it was an honour to accept the award.
"Thank you to the league, to our sponsors, but mostly to our committee and volunteers, it doesn't happen without them," Ms Clifton said.
"This is the second year we've won the shield, so it shows we're doing something right."
The A Grade goal kicking winner was Strathalbyn Rooster was Ben Simound. He was unable to accept the award in person due to work commitments.
Former Collingwood Magpie and now Myponga/Sellicks Mudlark, Ben Kennedy won the GSFL MVP Award.
"It's a true honour to win this award due to the coaches picking the teams each week,' Ben said.
"Thank you to Myponga and hopefully we can see some finals results this season."
It was then onto the main event. The prestigious Sunday Mail Medal.
When all the votes were finally tallied, the winner of the 2022 GSFL Men's A Grade Medal Count was McLaren Eagle, Brett Ellis on 28 points.
He is the first winner of the award, three times in a row.
Myponga's Ben Kennedy came second on 24 points, and Victor Harbor's Jesse McKinnon third on 22 points.
"Sports is in all of our DNA," Ellis said.
"I'd like to thank my wife, and my mum, I didn't thank her last time. Good luck to everyone who's playing finals and to everyone who has won an award tonight."
GSFL Finals kick off on Saturday, August 27. Please visit www.playhq.com.au for all match details
