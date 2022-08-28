A phenomenal line-up bringing some of the most iconic names in Australian music will return to the sunny Fleurieu Peninsula shores in 2023.
The Red Hot Summer Tour will once again delight fans around Australia with a star-studded lineup and there will be a stop on the Rock 'n' Roll circus at Victor Harbor.
Advertisement
Featuring legends such as: Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley this is a lineup that will have something for everyone.
Member of the legendary Australia duo Vika & Linda, Linda Bull said she can't wait to get back to Victor Harbor.
"We played in Victor Harbor when I was around 19 with The Black Sorrows," Linda said.
"It was very hot and we were on the waterfront and it was wild! I remember thinking 'what's in the water here!' I absolutely loved it and have done ever since. I can't wait to come back!"
Linda said it's great to be out on the road, seeing the country and doing it all with new and old mates.
"I'm pinching myself really," she said.
"Some of the performers on the bill are old friends, and some of them are new. I think after everything with COVID, going out on the road and seeing the countryside with some of your good friends while performing is just great. I never get sick of it!"
Hunters and Collectors singer, Mark Seymour said he also can't wait to come back to the Fleurieu Peninsula area and have a look around.
"I've driven through Victor Harbor a few times and this time maybe I'll be able to have an explore around the place," Mark said.
"The beauty about the Red Hot Summer Tour is that it gets into these regional areas that don't always get to hear contemporary Australian music. It's always great fun and I'm really looking forward to it."
Being one of Australia's prominent songwriters, Mark still gets a thrill to see people react to his art from the stage.
"That's the goal you set with song writing, you want to inspire that level of engagement," he said.
"I try to be as personal as I can and nothing phases me in my writing. I've done it for so long and been infront of so many different audiences, I just walk out on stage and say 'G'day how are you?' and it's really direct. I'll take two or three times in the set to talk with the audience."
Another Australian music legend hitting the Red Hot Summer stage will be Paul Kelly. COVID hit home how important it is to have live music in all our lives.
"We're really looking forward to these shows," Kelly said.
Advertisement
"The last two years have brought home how precious live music is. To us and to those who come.
"We need each other. We're going to bring it, give our all and play each show as if it's our last. Because you never know what's around the corner."
Tour promoter, Duane McDonald can't wait to hit the road in 2023.
"We are so excited about this line-up and the regions we will be visiting," he said.
"The amount of hits produced by these artists is incredible. The tour has always been about taking great music to the regions, and supporting phenomenal Australian artists.
"We are so grateful to be able to continue to do this, and to share these experiences with all the music fans who continue to turn out year after year. We look forward to seeing everyone this summer."
Advertisement
The Red Hot Summer Tour will be in Victor Harbor on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Kent Reserve.
There will also be another SA show at Mannum on January 21, 2023 at Mary Ann Reserve,
Ticket can be purchased at: www.ticketmaster.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.