Historic Myponga Music Festival to be revived in 2023

A festival which will pay homage to Myponga's 1971 Music Festival will take place in 2023 with support from the state government.
In 1971 Myponga came alive when more than 10,000 people descended on the town for The Australian Festival of Progressive Music.
The original festival hosted Black Sabbath for their first Australian performance and Australian bands Daddy Cool, Moonshine Jug and String Band (later The Angels) and Spectrum.
The 1971 event was hailed success when it drew the largest crowd the state had seen since the Beatles came to Adelaide in 1964.
Now that magic will be revived by VRS Event Productions with support from the SA government to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the festival - which was set to run in 2021 and then 2022, but was delayed due to COVID-19.
Event organisers Victor Marshal, of Grape Organisation, Rob Pippan, of Pippan Productions, and Scott Rich, of Richfam, said they were excited to bring the iconic festival back to life. Hamish Henry, who planned the 1971 festival, is also on board.
Mr Marshall said dates would be announced when the headliners had been confirmed.
"I am very excited about some of the bands we have been talking with, and some of the original acts have shown interest in returning," he said.
"I'm hoping we can have an international headliner, but also supporting Australian and local artists."
The event has received one of five $50,000 Music Festival/Major Event grants as part of the government's $10 million See It LIVE package.
Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels said it was incredible to see the money flowing to a sector and to musicians and venue operators who've endured a tough period over the past few years.
"We're determined to see this industry recover, rebuild and get our musicians back to doing what they do best," she said.
"The demand for every element of the recovery package is a testament to the need for this level of support.
"The $50,000 Event Grants will help stage a series of new events that South Australians of all ages will enjoy.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, our live music scene has witnessed major job losses, the cancellation of thousands of major events and artist performances, and the closure of many small businesses."
Mr Marshall said as well as government funding, the event had received support from the District Council of Yankalilla, Member for Mawson Leon Bignell and music fans across Australia.
"It is a historic festival, the state library sent us a letter at one point and to our surprise they likened it to a significant event in history, such as the moon landing," he said.
