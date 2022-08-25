The Times

Historic Myponga Music Festival to be revived in 2023

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 25 2022 - 1:12am, first published 12:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A festival which will pay homage to Myponga's 1971 Music Festival will take place in 2023 with support from the state government.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.