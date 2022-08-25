The Times
Potential move on the cards for 2023 Schoolies Festival

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 25 2022 - 8:45am, first published 6:32am
It's a throwback for these local 2019 school leavers who were captured celebrating the end of year 12 near the Whale Tale at Warland Reserve. File picture

There is a possibility this year's Schoolies Festival will be held at Warland Reserve for the last time after Business Victor Harbor asked for a seat at the table in planning the 2023 event.

