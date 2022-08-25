Potential move on the cards for 2023 Schoolies Festival

There is a possibility this year's Schoolies Festival will be held at Warland Reserve for the last time after Business Victor Harbor asked for a seat at the table in planning the 2023 event.
The three day festival has been held in the heart of Victor Harbor since its inception in 1999, but the business association believes it negatively impacts the business community.
Association chief executive Colin Shearing and chairperson Michael Schubert spoke at the latest City of Victor Harbor council meeting and said they would like to be included in the planning of the 2023 event and thought a change of location would be appreciated by local business owners.
Mr Shearing said the association was supportive of the Schoolies Festival, but thought there could be a better location in town for the event to be held.
"We believe though [the festival] should not be at the expense, inconvenience, and disruption to Victor Harbor's local trades, including customer traffic, supplier and distribution transport logistics in the area," he said.
"Warland Reserve, we believe, presents a major disruption to all surrounding businesses... the synergy between the Schoolies event and the local bricks and mortar businesses does come at a cost."
Some councillors had questions regarding the possible move, Cr Bryan Littlely asked if a move could impact the wider community and Cr Marilyn Henderson wondered if other festivals held at the reserve would be affected.
Elected members agreed that after the 2022 event, discussions - with Encounter Youth and other stakeholders - would consider a potential relocation.
In the meantime, it is full steam ahead for this year's festival running 25-27 November with council confirming a number of road closures for the event at their August 22 meeting. The closures will be as follows:
The council also agreed to request the Department of Infrastructure and Transport close the Granite Island Causeway each night during the festival to protect the little penguin population on the island.
