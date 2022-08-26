The Times
Visitors flock to Myponga to see pop-up waterfall

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 26 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:13am
Aldinga Beach resident Sarah and her son Sonny enjoyed watching water flow from the Myponga Reservior to the Myponga River. Picture: Sophie Conlon

Locals and visitors have flocked to Myponga to see water flow out of the 26 billion litre capacity Myponga Reservoir.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

