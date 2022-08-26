Visitors flock to Myponga to see pop-up waterfall

Locals and visitors have flocked to Myponga to see water flow out of the 26 billion litre capacity Myponga Reservoir.
This is the second time in five years the gates have opened, the rare occurrence coming about after a wet August saw almost three billion litres of water flow into the reservoir, filling it to around 98 per cent capacity.
Aldinga Beach resident Sarah and her son Sonny visited the reservoir lookout for the first time to see the gates opened and thought it was a beautiful sight.
Sarah said Sonny was so excited to see the pop-up waterfall that he wanted to jump out the car and go for a swim.
"We think it's gorgeous, absolutely beautiful... I think we should come at sunset, that would look lovely," she said.
The four-metre-high gates were opened on Wednesday, August 24, to safely facilitate a controlled flow of water down Myponga Creek.
SA Water's Senior Manager of Media, Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Joshua Zugajev said the release was an important step in safely controlling the reservoir's water levels.
"Dam walls, gates and spillways are designed to manage water in a controlled manner, and today's release is an example of the Myponga dam wall doing exactly what it was designed and built for," he said.
"The first few weeks of August alone have delivered more than half of winter's inflows to Myponga Reservoir, raising the water level by around 10 per cent during this time.
Mr Zugajev said the gates would be opened for several days and visitors could safely watch the water flow from the lookout on Reservoir Road.
